An early morning fire engulfed parts of Audrina Mill in Gap Mills Monday. Union, Ronceverte, Lindside and Alderson fire departments responded the scene of the fire which started around 2 a.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries are reported.
breaking featured
Fire damages Audrina Mill
LATEST PHOTOS
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Elizabeth Bragg, age 88, of Lanark, WV, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019. Arrangements by Rose and Quesenberry, Beckley, WV.
Sherry Cline, age 55, of Grandview, WV, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019. Arrangements by Rose and Quesenberry, Beckley, WV.
Susie Anne Lilly of Flat Top, WV, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019. Arrangements by Rose and Quesenberry, Shady Spring, WV.
Mark Piercy of Coal City, WV, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019. Arrangements by Rose and Quesenberry, Beckley, WV.