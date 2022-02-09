Find items a little out of the ordinary

Millions of people will be planning to spend untold dollars on Valentine’s Day gifts or experiences this year.
Data compiled by InfographicPlaza.com indicates that individuals traditionally spend the most on jewelry, a night out, flowers, apparel, and gift cards on Valentine’s Day.
Fifty-two percent of people who buy Valentine’s gifts will spend money on candy, particularly chocolate.
Though tried and true gifts never fail, those looking for something a little different for this Valentine’s day may want to consider these alternatives.
Traditional: Candy/chocolate
Alternative: Baked goods
Bite-sized baked offerings can be a welcome change to boxed chocolates or chocolate-covered strawberries. Consider petit fours, which are tasty layered cakes about one to two inches in size. The popular franchise Nothing Bundt Cakes also offers Bundtinis™, which are slightly smaller than cupcakes and can be mixed and matched in a variety of cake flavors.
Traditional: Bouquet of a dozen red roses
Alternative: Flowering plant
Even well-maintained cut bouquets only last so long. A flowering plant can endure much longer. Beautiful interior flowering plants include African violets, Bromeliads, Orchids, Peace lilies, Amaryllis, Christmas cactuses, and Jasmines.
Traditional: Dinner out
Alternative: Feed the needy
Civic-minded sweethearts may appreciate the thought of donating the time and money they might normally spend on a restaurant meal by helping to ensure needy children and adults have access to hot meals.The Feeding America network is a nationwide network of food banks that secures and distributes meals. Individuals can learn more about volunteerism or how to make donations at feedingamerica.org/.
Traditional: Lingerie
Alternative: Time spent together
In a poll of more than 350 women, Business Insider discovered that lingerie was one of the gifts that women did not want to receive on Valentine’s Day. In fact, 97 percent of respondents weren’t fans of receiving lingerie on Valentine’s Day. Spending time together doing something couples are passionate about may be more well-received.
Traditional: Stuffed animal
Alternative: Adopted animal
There are only so many stuffed animals, particularly fuzzy teddy bears, an adult can collect. Instead, why not adopt a shelter animal or donate to an animal rights organization? Before gifting a pet, confirm the recipient is on board with the idea. A pet is a years-long emotional and financial commitment that requires forethought and planning.
Couples can look beyond the traditional when shopping for Valentine’s Day gifts this year.