Financial fraud targeting older adults at record levels

(BPT) — The financial exploitation of older people is a rampant epidemic in America. A recent report by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau revealed that each incident of financial fraud cost older adults ages 70 to 79 an average of $45,300. And when the older adult knew the suspect, the average loss rose to about $50,000.
As older adults experience more wealth events — from selling a home to making IRA withdrawals — they become more vulnerable to scammers. This can often happen when older people lose touch with those who can help protect them.
How to spot financial fraud
Common types of scams targeting older adults include healthcare insurance scams, counterfeit prescription drug schemes, romance scams, person-in-need scams, lottery scams, funeral and cemetery scams, telemarketing/phone scams and investment schemes.
How family members can help
Help protect your older family member against financial scams by staying engaged so you can spot the signs of an investment scam and help if warning signs appear.
One of the biggest risk factors for older adults when fraud has taken place is being too embarrassed to admit they may have been scammed to ask for help. This hesitancy can only be overcome with regular communication and wellness check-ins with trusted family members.
Steps to safeguard
financial assets
Here’s how you can avoid scams and make sure you and your senior family members are not victims of financial fraud:
❖ Designate a trusted contact.
❖ Get your financial affairs in order.
❖ Guard your passwords.
❖ Get smart with your smartphone.
❖ Up your technology game.
Local recreation centers and libraries offer technology and digital literacy classes to help older adults and their family members protect themselves online and learn about the latest financial schemes.
To learn more about how to educate yourself and your older family members on the latest financial schemes, visit: https://www.schwab.com/resource-center/insights/section/resources-for-senior-investors.