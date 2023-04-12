There isn’t a better venue to have this year’s Scott Brown/Little General Classic than Shady Spring’s Dave Wills Gymnasium.
Shady Spring has, over the course of the last four years, morphed into one of the state’s most successful programs and this year the all-star game, bearing the name of the late Register-Herald sports writer Scott Brown, will include a record four key members of that program’s ascent to the top of the basketball mountain.
In southern West Virginia that mountain is high.
Perennial all-staters Braden Chapman, a three-time first team all-stater who captains the squad this year and was twice third in balloting for the Evans Award, his twin brother Cole, twice a first-team all-state player and this year captain of the second team, along with Cam Manns (second team this season) and Jaedan Holstein, both three-year starters, are on the team. Shady coach Ronnie Olson is piloting the Class AAA-AA stars against their Class AAAA-A counterparts.
"It's the perfect year to have the game at Shady Spring," Olson said. "When you look at what these four young men meant to the program, what they have accomplished at the school, what they have done on that court, I can't think of a better spot. It means a lot to me to have one more chance to coach them in that gym, in front of their fans. I'm not even going to have to coach them. Just sub them in and out and I get a chance to watch them play from the best seat in the house."
Because of rules limiting the number of players that can participate from one team to three, game director Bob Bolen asked for and received a special waiver from the WVSSAC to get all four in the game.
And why not?
Their success speaks volumes, having played in three straight Class AAA state championship games, winning the title in 2021.
Morgantown, Fairmont and James Monroe have all won back-to-back titles but over the last four years Shady Spring has had a better winning percentage at 89.2 percent (83-10). Morgantown is 87 percent over that span (87-13), James Monroe 80.4 (78-19 and Fairmont 79.4 (77-20).
All four are moving on to play college athletics. The Chapman brothers recently signed with WVU Tech to play basketball, Manns is expected to sign soon to play college baseball and Holstein to run cross country and track.
Braden Chapman finished the season with a flourish as the Tigers advanced to the final Saturday for the third time in his career, falling in the final to Fairmont. Chapman had 23 points in that game and held Fairmont leading scorer Zycheus Dobbs to one point.
"He's a once-in-a-generation player," Olson said. "There aren't many players that come through a program like that. I've never had another player as intense as Braden was on the floor, both sides. I just don't think you replace a guy like that. He's one of the best I ever coached."
Braden Chapman finished with 1,561 career points.
His brother Cole was, as Olson always said, "the engine that drove the train."
He finished with 1,096 points, but his best ability might have been availability, missing one game in his career, as a freshman when he was sick.
"Cole didn't always get the accolades Braden and some of the others got but for four years he ran our team," Olson said. "We don't have the success we had without Cole. He didn't always score the most points, but you ask anyone in the state, they know Cole. He was the QB, and we went how Cole went. He was the one that was always there, always showed up, always told me what he was seeing, and I'm going to miss him."
Manns didn't play due to an injury his freshman year, but he finished as a three-year starter with 754 points and this year averaged 12.7 and tied Braden Chapman for the team lead in 3s with 56. He is returning from a beach trip with the baseball team to participate in what he said was "a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."
"I love Cam. I've got a special relationship with Cam because our families are so close," Olson said. "He will have a great baseball career, but I do think if he had wanted, he could have played college basketball. He really shot the ball well. I'm looking forward to the 3-point shootout and slam dunk contest."
Holstein was the big man in the middle, and he will be missed because of things that didn't always show up in the box score. And he was a quiet leader that he illustrated at the very end.
After the loss to Fairmont, on the floor, he walked up to Olson and gave him a hug, and told him, "It's more than basketball," a story Olson retold through tears at the postgame press conference, where he comforted teammates Braden Chapman and Ammar Maxwell.
"We had our ups and downs but I'm proud of Jaedan, and I really enjoyed watching him grow into the man he has become," Olson said. "He will go on to a great career running but his first love was basketball, and he never gave less than everything in every game he played in, and he loved the guys on this team. If they called and said they had broken down on the side of the road he would be the first one there."
Shady Spring’s senior foursome finished their careers at Dave Wills Gym 42-0.
Olson is hoping for a red-letter day bathed in gold and blue on Saturday.
"I know it would mean a lot to these kids to see blue and gold in the stands one more time in their home gym," Olson said. "To hear them cheered when their name is called or when they make a shot. The community has meant a lot to them, to the program and it is exciting to have one more chance to showcase these kids in a game with all this talent and run out on that court one more time. I'm excited for them and I know Shady will pack the gym on Saturday."
Olson said he is also excited to coach some of the other Class AAA-AA stars with whom he is very familiar.
"Most of these guys are players I have coached against and tried to game-plan to stop them, so I know exactly how good they are," Olson said. "It will be nice to have (Fairmont Senior forward) DeSean Goode on our team, we've had to deal with him for the last two years in Charleston. Scotty Browning of Logan is a really good player. Reece Carden is a guy we devised our whole game plan around stopping when we played Scott (in the Class AAA semifinals in March). These are all good players. Garrett Mitchell is a guy I think was a legitimate all-state player at Wyoming East. Caleb Fuller is a great player."
Of the boys players in the Scott Brown/Little General Classic, 23 of the 24 players came from teams that had a winning record in 2023. The one who did not was Greater Beckley Christian’s John Rose, who led the state in scoring this season with 27.7 points per game and played in the 2022 Class A state championship game.
Twenty-two of the 24 players were first- or second-team all-state players.
Tickets for the Scott Brown Memorial/Little General Classic can be purchased at Little General Stores locations in Beaver and Daniels, and can also be purchased at the gate on the day of the game for $8.
Children under age 5 are admitted free.
