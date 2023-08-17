Hanover Volunteer Fire Department was awarded an Assistance to Firefighters Grant of $999,800 from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
The Hanover Volunteer Fire Department served as the lead agency for the application, but the grant will be used to buy new air packs, or self-contained breathing apparatuses (SCBA), for all eight fire departments across Wyoming County.
The grant funding will purchase a new SCBA for every seat on every fire truck that contains suppression equipment – water tanks and pumps – in the county, explained Robbie Bailey, president of the Wyoming County Firefighters Association.
Bailey and Capt. Josh Stacey, of the Hanover department, wrote the grant.
Additionally, Bailey said, they also applied for an economic hardship waiver that provided what would have been the required 10 percent local matching funds.
Thus, the project was 100 percent funded without any local matching monies, Bailey emphasized.
The grant will replace equipment that is 10 to 20 years old, he noted.
“This is a big deal,” Bailey emphasized.
It is not unusual that more than one fire department in the county responds to a fire, he said.
It is extremely beneficial that the equipment across the county will match in the event of a rescue effort.
In 2020, the Wyoming County Firefighters Association was awarded $690,000 in federal grant money to buy new radios for fire departments across the county. The funding allowed the departments to upgrade to the statewide Interoperable Radio System, providing communication with agencies across the state.
That is $1.7 million in federal funding for the fire departments, Bailey noted.
Wyoming County’s fire departments include stations in Brenton, Coal Mountain, Cyclone, Hanover, Mullens, Oceana, Pineville, and Upper Laurel.
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said the Wyoming County grant is one of 12 (totaling $3.8 million) awarded across West Virginia.
Hanover received the largest grant.
Additional grants went to Teays Valley Volunteer Fire Department ($856,127),
Kingwood Fire Department ($289,523), Scotts Run Volunteer Fire Department, Morgantown ($287,619), Shepherdstown Fire Department ($264,438), Frankford Volunteer Fire Department ($262,323), Delbarton Volunteer Fire Department ($222,868), Union Community Volunteer Fire Department ($174,126), Eastwood Volunteer Fire Department, Davisville ($171,523), Traphill Volunteer Fire Rescue ($123,933), Alum Creek Volunteer Fire Department ($98,761), and Bruceton-Brandonville Volunteer Fire Department ($57,142).
The Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program is designed to provide critical resources to fire departments to equip and train emergency personnel, improve efficiency, and promote public safety.
“Our brave West Virginia firefighters risk their lives every day to protect our communities, and we must ensure they have the necessary equipment and resources to do their jobs safely and effectively,” the senator said in a press release.
“I’m pleased FEMA is investing more than $3.8 million to strengthen fire safety through these 12 departments.
“These awards will bolster emergency preparedness across our great state and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of the funding.
“As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support our firefighters as they work tirelessly to protect West Virginians,” Manchin said.
