U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee and Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee, announced $2.9 million from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) for the Mingo County Redevelopment Authority.
The funding, which was secured through a Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) request made by Capito for Fiscal Year (FY) 2023, will be used to grow the emerging Advanced Air Mobility sector in West Virginia by providing educational opportunities to K-16 students and preparing them to be leaders in the growing industry of drone/electric-vertical-takeoff-and-landing vehicle (e-VTOL) transportation of people, goods, and services in nodal networks.
Capito secured a total of $250,950,000 in direct spending measures for initiatives and projects across West Virginia through the FY 2023 appropriations omnibus package.
“These funds demonstrate NASA’s recognition of the potential of drone and e-VTOL technology in West Virginia and I’m excited to see Mingo County and their partners develop a curriculum with the goal to not only educate and inspire students at all levels, but to create a workforce pipeline,” Capito said.
“I was pleased to secure these funds through the Congressionally Directed Spending process, and I look forward to seeing this partnership benefit the students of Mingo County and throughout West Virginia,” the senator said.
