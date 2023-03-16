U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., a member of the senate commerce, science, and transportation committee and the senate appropriations committee, announced $3,018,536 from the federal aviation administration (faa) through the airport infrastructure grant program – including $2,053,888 for North Central West Virginia Airport and $964,648 for West Virginia Yeager International Airport.
The funding was made available through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and supports construction of a new terminal at North Central West Virginia Airport as well as equipment upgrades at the West Virginia Yeager International Airport.
“Communities across West Virginia continue to see the benefits of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act,” Capito said.
“The funding announced today from the FAA will continue to modernize our airports, drawing more service providers, improving passengers’ experiences, and keep our runways safe and efficient.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.