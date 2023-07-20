U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., member of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $901,548 from the National Science Foundation (NSF) for three West Virginia research projects.
The funding will support vital research into biological processes at West Virginia University (WVU), polar science at Concord University, and neurotechnology at WVU.
“The National Science Foundation continues to be an important partner for the Mountain State through their investments in groundbreaking projects that provide West Virginia students and educators with unique research opportunities,” Manchin said.
“I’m pleased these three initiatives are receiving awards to help advance our understanding of biological processes, polar science, and neurotechnology.
“As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources that bolster research opportunities and support our universities across West Virginia,” the senator said.
Individual awards include the following:
• $390,000 to West Virginia University for elucidating factors affecting the preservation of biomolecule solution structure for spray-based ionization processes.
This project will develop new methods to study the structures of biological macromolecules, such as proteins. This knowledge can then be used to study disease processes, develop biomolecular drugs, and provide valuable technology exposure to graduate and undergraduate students.
• $312,774 to Concord University for earth and environmental processes from the Inland Ice to the Ocean along the Aasivissuit-Nipisat World Heritage Corridor
This project will engage three cohorts of students over three summers in field experience in Greenland, followed by laboratory analysis at Concord University and Montana State University. The research will address a diverse array of questions in polar science ranging from bedrock geology and earthquake rupture dynamics to hyperspectral albedo calibration and ecological succession.
• $198,774 to West Virginia University for the Center for Building Reliable Advances and Innovations in Neurotechnology (BRAIN).
This project will advance the design and validation of reliable, ethical, patient-centered neurotechnology. The WVU team will work with other BRAIN sites and industry partners to apply discoveries in neurotechnology to implanted brain-computer interfaces, disability treatment, clinical data sharing, and the use of AI-connected virtual reality applications for improved medical treatments.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.