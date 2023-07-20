U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $5,941,303 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to strengthen health care services and bolster the health care workforce across West Virginia.
The funding will specifically be used to increase access to HIV/AIDS treatment, expand two nurse practitioner residency and fellowship training programs, strengthen substance use disorder treatment services, and advance critical research into oral diseases and disorders through Marshall University.
“I’m pleased HHS is investing more than $5.9 million to help improve the health and well-being of West Virginians across our great state,” Manchin said.
“The funding announced today will help increase access to HIV/AIDS and substance use disorder treatment services, bolster two nurse practitioner training programs and advance important medical research through Marshall University.
“I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of these investments and, as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to ensure every West Virginian has the quality, affordable health services they need,” the senator said.
Individual awards include the following:
• $3,483,954 to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources for the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program.
• $700,000 to the Marshall University Research Corporation for theAdvanced Nursing Education Nurse Practitioner Residency and Fellowship Program.
• $678,000 to the Prestera Center for Mental Health Services for substance abuse and mental health services projects.
• $635,349 to Cabin Creek Health Systems for the Advanced Nursing Education Nurse Practitioner Residency and Fellowship Program.
• $444,000 to Marshall University for oral diseases and disorders research.
