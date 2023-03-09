U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $681,618 in federal funding to Triple E Farms, in Hampshire County, and Frostmore Farm, in Pocahontas County.
The funding, which is through the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Investment Program, will be used to expand the customer bases for the farms with better online logistics and marketing to reach more potential customers.
“I’m glad to see this funding headed to West Virginia through USDA’s Rural Development program, which will help support our farmers and their businesses,” Capito said.
“By investing in this online expansion, farmers will be able to have more opportunity to sell more of their product.
“I look forward to continuing my efforts to secure resources that help support our localities and improve the lives of our residents,” she said.
Individual awards included the following:
• $500,000 to Triple E Farms, in Hampshire County.
• $181,618 to Frostmore Farm, in Pocahontas County.
