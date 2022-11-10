mclean, va. — On Oct. 12, the Farm Credit Administration entered into a consent civil money penalty order with a former member of a Farm Credit System institution board of directors. This order’s execution, and the resulting payment, resolved proceedings to assess a civil money penalty against the individual.
Farm Credit System pursued this civil money penalty action because the former director violated FCA’s standards of conduct regulations regarding the disclosure of confidential information received during an executive session meeting with FCA, according to a press release.
At the time of the civil money penalty action, the director had already resigned from the institution’s board.
The Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018 expanded FCA’s enforcement authorities by giving the agency jurisdiction over any party formerly affiliated with a Farm Credit System institution for up to six years after the party’s separation from the institution.
This expanded jurisdiction gives FCA greater ability to ensure the safety and soundness of the Farm Credit System by using its enforcement authorities in appropriate circumstances, regardless of whether an individual has resigned from or been terminated by a Farm Credit System institution.
As the agency’s action in this case shows, FCA takes standards of conduct very seriously and expects the Farm Credit System and its directors and employees to adhere to all provisions of the Farm Credit Act and FCA regulations, according to the press release.
The goal is to ensure high standards of honesty, integrity, impartiality, and conduct in the performance of Farm Credit System business. These high standards allow continued public confidence in the Farm Credit System and each of its institutions, the press release said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.