Authorities have lodged felony charges against two Scarbro men for their alleged participation in a theft incident at WOAY TV in Hilltop.
According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, deputies responded to a Nov. 25 theft complaint at the TV station.
Deputies were informed that someone had driven around a locked gate and made their way to the station’s broadcasting towers. At the towers, the individuals allegedly stole large amounts of copper wire and conduit, as well as three large tarps. In addition to the theft, there was also major damage done to storage buildings located on the property, as well as replacement parts for the towers.
During an investigation, deputies utilized security footage to determine the incident occurred over multiple days with multiple subjects.
Joel L. Sowder, 43, and Austin R. Redden, 29, were both charged with felony offenses of grand larceny and destruction of property. Both were taken to Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.
There have also been warrants obtained for Paul J. Bucker, 33, of Oak Hill, in connection to the incidents.
Those who have information about this incident are urged to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590 or on Facebook at “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or call Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.