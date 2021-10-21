As of Oct. 20, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported there were 8,469 active Covid-19 cases statewide. There had been 74 deaths since the Oct. 19 report, with a total of 4,219 deaths attributed to Covid-19.
Active cases per county through Wednesday were: Barbour (92), Berkeley (602), Boone (123), Braxton (58), Brooke (53), Cabell (372), Calhoun (43), Clay (40), Doddridge (30), Fayette (204), Gilmer (23), Grant (73), Greenbrier (131), Hampshire (94), Hancock (141), Hardy (75), Harrison (493), Jackson (148), Jefferson (181), Kanawha (790), Lewis (94), Lincoln (98), Logan (121), Marion (394), Marshall (117), Mason (91), McDowell (78), Mercer (245), Mineral (160), Mingo (146), Monongalia (488), Monroe (40), Morgan (65), Nicholas (206), Ohio (146), Pendleton (15), Pleasants (27), Pocahontas (27), Preston (196), Putnam (284), Raleigh (386), Randolph (76), Ritchie (52), Roane (75), Summers (29), Taylor (75), Tucker (29), Tyler (22), Upshur (124), Wayne (142), Webster (46), Wetzel (68), Wirt (44), Wood (372) and Wyoming (125).
To find the cumulative cases per county, visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the cumulative summary tab, which is sortable by county.
On Oct. 20, the DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 48-year-old woman from Mineral County, a 49-year-old woman from Logan County, a 45-year-old Cabell County man, an 83-year-old Upshur County man, a 62-year-old Upshur County woman, a 65-year-old Brooke County woman, a 52-year-old woman from Marshall County, a 70-year-old Monongalia County woman, a 43-year-old Lewis County man, a 52-year-old man from Fayette County, a 90-year-old Randolph County man, a 65-year-old Putnam County man, a 76-year-old Grant County man, a 41-year-old Kanawha County man, a 28-year-old Kanawha County man, a 79-year-old woman from Fayette County, a 56-year-old man from Jefferson County, a 69-year-old man from Preston County, a 62-year-old woman from Monongalia County, a 92-year-old Tucker County man, a 65-year-old Berkeley County man, a 72-year-old Fayette County woman, a 52-year-old Wood County man, a 103-year-old Fayette County woman, an 83-year-old man from Raleigh County, a 61-year-old Greenbrier County woman, a 92-year-old woman from Nicholas County, a 92-year-old Hancock County woman, an 80-year-old Wood County woman, a 50-year-old Jackson County man, a 54-year-old man from Jackson County, a 21-year-old Jackson County man, an 86-year-old Tucker County woman, a 34-year-old woman from Lewis County, a 70-year-old Kanawha County woman, a 74-year-old Wood County woman, an 80-year-old Marshall County woman, a 62-year-old Jefferson County woman, a 56-year-old Kanawha County man, a 65-year-old Upshur County woman, a 69-year-old woman from Marion County, a 72-year-old Marion County woman, a 56-year-old Wood County woman, a 44-year-old Mason County woman, an 85-year-old Wood County man, a 68-year-old Monongalia County man, an 84-year-old Preston County man, a 71-year-old man from Braxton County, a 52-year-old man from Greenbrier County, a 54-year-old woman from Hancock County, a 51-year-old Marshall County woman and a 72-year-old man from Wayne County.
Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard Wednesday as a result of the Bureau for Public Health's continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate were a 67-year-old man from Upshur County, a 79-year-old woman from Kanawha County, a 97-year-old Wayne County woman, an 80-year-old Ohio County man, a 73-year-old Cabell County woman, an 82-year-old man from Marshall County, a 49-year-old Cabell County woman, a 43-year-old woman from Marion County, a 39-year-old Hardy County man, a 49-year-old Randolph County man, a 62-year-old Barbour County man, an 80-year-old man from Clay County, a 33-year-old Harrison County woman, a 66-year-old woman from Braxton County, a 97-year-old woman from McDowell County, a 91-year-old woman from Jefferson County, a 94-year-old Monongalia County woman, a 56-year-old McDowell County woman, a 63-year-old man from Mingo County, an 89-year-old man from Brooke County, a 93-year-old Nicholas County man and a 66-year-old Boone County man. Most of these deaths range from August 2021 through October 2021, with one death from December 2020 and one from January 2021.
"We offer our deepest sympathy as the state grieves more deaths," said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. "As West Virginians, we must not tire of preventive measures that ensure the health and safety of all. I urge you to schedule your vaccine or booster today."
Fayette County's number of active cases stood at 274 on Friday, Oct. 8, before dropping by 61 a week later. On Monday, Oct. 18, active county cases were at 227. That had fallen to 204 by Wednesday.
In a seven-day period through midnight on Oct. 19, the county had 170 cases and four deaths.
Fayette remained in orange on the DHHR's county alert system map on Wednesday, with 6.38 percent positivity and a 45.82 infection rate.
"Hospital access continues to be an issue," Teri Harlan, administrator of the Fayette County Health Department, said Friday. "Although we are seeing a decline in numbers over the past three weeks, we are still worse this week than we were at any point last year.
"So, it's not great."
"We would still encourage folks to be cautious, wear masks indoors and outdoors when in crowded areas," she added. "Get tested when you have any symptoms. There is treatment but it's important to get it as early as possible. Get vaccinated. Get vaccinated. Get vaccinated."
On Oct. 19, DHHR revealed the deaths of a 64-year-old Wood County man, a 50-year-old man from Kanawha County, a 41-year-old Kanawha County woman, a 32-year-old Wood County man, a 74-year-old Kanawha County man, a 75-year-old man from Kanawha County, a 54-year-old woman from Wayne County, a 74-year-old Cabell County man, a 46-year-old Hancock County woman, an 82-year-old Putnam County woman and a 62-year-old Putnam County woman.
The agency also recently confirmed the deaths of a 71-year-old Preston County man, a 93-year-old Tucker County man, an 85-year-old Lewis County man, a 73-year-old man from Wood County, an 89-year-old woman from Preston County, a 53-year-old Wetzel County woman, a 38-year-old Logan County woman, a 56-year-old Wood County man, a 63-year-old Marion County woman, an 86-year-old Jackson County man, a 73-year-old Kanawha County man, a 68-year-old Tucker County man, a 59-year-old Wood County man, a 78-year-old man from Marion County, an 84-year-old Kanawha County man, an 80-year-old Berkeley County man, a 79-year-old Wirt County man, an 89-year-old woman from Fayette County, a 53-year-old Putnam County man, a 77-year-old Harrison County man, a 41-year-old Cabell County woman, a 93-year-old man from Hancock County, a 93-year-old Wayne County man, a 52-year-old Berkeley County man, a 71-year-old Wayne County woman, a 57-year-old Berkeley County man, a 46-year-old Kanawha County man and an 83-year-old Nicholas County man.
The DHHR on Wednesday, Oct. 13 confirmed the deaths of a 46-year-old man from Preston County and an 84-year-old woman from Preston County.
The numbers from Oct. 14 and 15 weren't as encouraging, however.
The DHHR reported the following deaths on Thursday, Oct. 14: a 74-year-old Logan County man, a 40-year-old Greenbrier County woman, a 77-year-old Marion County man, a 74-year-old Harrison County man, a 71-year-old Kanawha County woman, a 48-year-old Mineral County woman, a 63-year-old Raleigh County man, an 89-year-old Roane County man, an 84-year-old Harrison County woman, a 67-year-old Wayne County man, a 79-year-old Preston County man, a 53-year-old Hancock County man, a 73-year-old female from Randolph County man, a 57-year-old Kanawha County man, a 60-year-old Cabell County man, a 91-year-old Hancock County man, a 41-year-old Greenbrier County woman, a 53-year-old Monongalia County man, a 73-year-old Marion County man, a 79-year-old Harrison County woman, a 75-year-old male from Kanawha County man, a 53-year-old Mingo County man, a 66-year-old Wood County woman, an 85-year-old Greenbrier County man, a 51-year-old Pendleton County man, a 68-year-old male from Pendleton County man, a 66-year-old Mingo County man, a 63-year-old Fayette County man, a 68-year-old Hancock County man, a 72-year-old Monongalia County man, a 64-year-old Pleasants County woman, a 60-year-old Lewis County man, a 41-year-old Kanawha County man, a 70-year-old Lewis County man, an 84-year-old Mingo County woman, a 73-year-old Mingo County woman, a 51-year-old Mineral County man, a 39-year-old Monongalia County man, a 66-year-old Preston County man, a 57-year-old Marion County woman, a 96-year-old Harrison County woman, a 59-year-old Preston County man, a 101-year-old Kanawha County woman, an 80-year-old Jackson County woman, a 43-year-old Summers County woman, a 38-year-old Randolph County man, a 43-year-old Berkeley County woman, a 94-year-old Harrison County man, a 25-year-old Cabell County man, and a 79-year-old Pleasants County woman.
The agency Friday revealed the passing of a 37-year-old Jackson County man, a 69-year-old Raleigh County woman, a 52-year-old man from Raleigh County, a 65-year-old Nicholas County man, an 88-year-old woman from Raleigh County, a 72-year-old McDowell County man, a 94-year-old Kanawha County woman, a 50-year-old Mingo County woman, an 81-year-old Taylor County man, a 43-year-old Webster County woman, an 82-year-old woman from Putnam County, a 90-year-old Marion County woman, a 68-year-old Randolph County man, an 80-year-old man from Harrison County, an 88-year-old Berkeley County woman, a 79-year-old Lewis County man, a 42-year-old Mingo County man, a 64-year-old Putnam County woman, a 90-year-old Putnam County woman, a 59-year-old Monongalia County man, a 70-year-old woman from Kanawha County, a 96-year-old man from Kanawha County, a 79-year-old Lincoln County man, a 50-year-old Jackson County man, a 45-year-old woman from Wood County, a 72-year-old Brooke County man, an 81-year-old Kanawha County man, a 51-year-old Boone County man and a 92-year-old man from Cabell County.
Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard Friday as a result of the Bureau for Public Health's continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate were a 61-year-old man from Greenbrier County, an 85-year-old Wetzel County man, a 69-year-old Marion County man, a 50-year-old Cabell County man, an 81-year-old Upshur County man, a 49-year-old Logan County man, a 70-year-old Wetzel County man, a 66-year-old Preston County woman, a 92-year-old woman from Pleasants County, a 74-year-old Boone County woman, an 85-year-old Boone County man, a 79-year-old Wyoming County woman, a 54-year-old Boone County man, a 59-year-old Cabell County woman, a 55-year-old Berkeley County woman, a 63-year-old Raleigh County woman, a 75-year-old Berkeley County man, a 66-year-old Mercer County woman, an 87-year-old Ohio County man, a 92-year-old Gilmer County man, a 59-year-old Fayette County man, a 71-year-old woman from Pocahontas County, an 87-year-old Raleigh County woman, an 83-year-old man from Mason County, a 77-year-old Mercer County woman, a 79-year-old Marion County man, a 53-year-old Raleigh County man, a 79-year-old Raleigh County woman, a 76-year-old Wetzel County man, a 75-year-old Monongalia County man and a 60-year-old man from Mercer County. These deaths range from August 2021 through October 2021, except for one death from February 2021.
West Virginians 12-and-older are eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a nearby vaccine site, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.
---------------
Fayette County Schools detail Covid-19 cases
Fayette County Schools has announced Covid-19 cases in the school system in recent days. They are as follows:
• Oct. 18 — Nine cases, including four at Midland Trail High, two at Fayetteville PK-8, and one each at Oak Hill High and Ansted and Meadow Bridge elementaries
• Oct. 15 — Nine cases, including four each at Oak Hill Middle and Midland Trail High, and one at New River Intermediate
• Oct. 14 — Seven cases, including two cases each at Fayetteville PK-8 and Valley PK-8, one each at Oak Hill and Midland Trail high schools, and one at Oak Hill Middle
• Oct. 11 — One case at Valley PK-8
• Oct. 8 — One case at New River Intermediate
Midland Trail High School was on the West Virginia Department of Education's list of Covid-19 outbreaks in public schools with four cases listed on Oct. 15.
According to wvde.us, an outbreak in a school setting is defined as:
• Multiple cases comprising at least 10 percent of students, teachers or staff, within a specified core group (e.g. classroom, extracurricular activity, sports team).
• Or at least three cases within a specified core group (e.g. classroom, extracurricular activity, sports team).
• Covid-19 cases with symptom onset or positive test result within 14 days of each other that were not identified as close contacts of each other in another setting (i.e., household) and epidemiologically linked in the school setting.