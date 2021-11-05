The Fayette County Board of Education regular meeting will be Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 6 p.m., at the Board of Education Office.
A special meeting for a work session will be on Tuesday, Nov. 30, at 6 p.m. at the Board of Education Office.
Jerry Neal Lusk, age 69 of South Sandbranch, WV passed away at his home on Wednesday November 3, 2021 from pancreatic cancer. Jerry was a born again christian, and now is in Heaven. He is survived by his loving wife, Anita, and his beloved pets. According to his personal wishes, no services …
Martha Acord, 81, of Clear Fork, passed November 1. Graveside service 2 pm Friday, November 5, Palm Memorial Gardens, Matheny. Arrangements by Stafford Family Funeral Home, Lynco, WV.
Kenneth K. "Kenny K", 54, of Simon, died October 30 at RGH, Beckley. Service 11:00 am Friday, November 5, Long Branch Freewill Baptist Church. Burial in Kenneda Family Cemetery, Long Branch. Arrangements by Stafford Family Funeral Home, Lynco, WV.
[br]HINTON [ndash] Ken got his wings on October 14, 2021, after battling health issues for many months. His dream of returning home to Minnesota to spend time with loved ones was fulfilled. Ken served in the Air Force during the Vietnam war. He was employed by Western Electric, Control Data,…
Terry Joe Brooks, 77, of Beckley, passed away Thursday, October 28, 2021. Services will be 1:00 p.m. Monday, November 8, 2021 at Cross Point Church with Pastor Vondie L. Cook, II officiating. Burial will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. Friends may visit with the family from 11:00 a.m.…