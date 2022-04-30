The Fayette County Commission will be meeting Wednesday, May 4, beginning at 9 a.m.
Some highlights of the agenda include: animal shelter MOU and potential letter for municipalities, Mike Callaghan, special prosecutor Re: legal advice and update, 911 Center reorganization, letter responding to Mount Hope Fire Department letter, funding requests, Fayette County wrecker rotation, possible pool contract and a proclamation objecting to Appalachian Power’s requested rate increase.
For the complete agenda, visit register-herald.com
l l l
Zoom Video
Call In: 646-558-8656
Meeting ID: 304-574-1200