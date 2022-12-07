On Dec. 7, the Farm Credit Administration released an original film to honor FCA veterans who served during World War II. The film, “Letters From The Grapevine,” tells the story of the second World War through their eyes.
In the 1940s, when many FCA employees were drafted or enlisted to serve in the war, their FCA colleagues back home created a biweekly employee newsletter called The Grapevine to help the agency’s close-knit staff stay in touch. FCA’s military servicemen and women wrote in to share their wartime experiences, and their letters were distributed to FCA staff at home and abroad through The Grapevine.
FCA employees served in every theater of the war, from Europe to North Africa to Japan. One employee was wounded by a bayonet in the Battle of Guadalcanal; another landed at Normandy on D-Day; and another saw the Stars and Stripes lifted high on Iwo Jima.
“The courage and selflessness of these young men and women shine through in their letters,” said Vincent Logan, FCA board chairman and CEO.
“We thought that releasing this video on Dec. 7, the anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, would be particularly fitting.”
The film was originally released internally to FCA employees on Nov. 10, in honor of Veterans Day.
“The film is not only a tribute to the employees who served in World War II but to all FCA veterans – from the past and present,” Logan said. “In fact, around two dozen of our current veterans participated in the film by narrating excerpts from the letters.”
“We are grateful to our current military veterans for their willingness to participate in this project,” said Jeff Hall, FCA board member. “I feel certain that the men and women from FCA’s past would be honored to know that, decades later, other military veterans at FCA would bring their words to life again.”
“This film is a fitting tribute to the many heroic FCA employees who served as soldiers in World War II,” said Glen Smith, board member. “Although our debt to these great men and women can never fully be paid, this film represents a small token of our enduring gratitude.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.