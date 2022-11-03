Natural Resources completed its series of fall trout stockings in 40 waters around the state on Oct. 28 and is encouraging anglers to get out and enjoy a fishing trip in the coming weeks.
Those waters included the Guyandotte River (upper section), Pinnacle Creek, and R.D. Bailey tailwaters.
Each water was stocked twice.
“It’s not uncommon for anglers to reel in a trout weeks after a stocking has occurred, so we want to encourage folks to keep casting their lines and keep enjoying West Virginia’s incredible fishing opportunities,” said Brett McMillion, DNR director.
Fall trout stockings this year coincided with the state’s first-ever Monster Trout Contest, announced by Gov. Jim Justice earlier in the month.
During the weeks of Oct. 17 and Oct 24, the DNR stocked 30,000 trout, 2,500 of which were trophy-size rainbows.
Of the 2,500 trophy trout, 250 were tagged with a special number. Anglers who reel in one of these tagged fish and submit a photo of their catch will receive a commemorative hat and certificate.
Anglers can find fall trout stocking waters in the 2022 Fishing Regulations Summary by looking for Code F on the stocking schedule. The DNR also posts trout stocking updates online at WVdnr.gov/fish-stocking.
All anglers 15 years and older are required to have a West Virginia fishing license, trout stamp and a valid form of identification while fishing for trout.
Licenses and stamps can be purchased at 160 retail locations across the state or online at Wvfish.com.
To learn more about fishing opportunities and trout stockings in West Virginia, visit WVdnr.gov/fishing.
