While autumn is ushering in cooler temperatures and shorter days, Mother Nature is painting the landscapes with a palette of vivid reds, golds, purples, yellow and orange.
Leaf peepers will come from across the country to view West Virginia’s colorful mountain splendor.
In southern West Virginia, the state Division of Forestry is predicting late October will be the peak season for fall colors in most of the southern counties, including Wyoming County.
Exactly when the leaves will reach their peak of color depends on a variety of factors, explained Sen. David “Bugs” Stover, who is also a naturalist, including such things as temperature, sunlight, and moisture.
Autumn’s colorful display is created by photoperiodism, or the response to seasonal changes in day length.
As trees grow during warmer months, chlorophyll is constantly replaced in the leaves.
Chlorophyll is the chemical that keeps leaves green.
When the sun moves further south, the number of daylight hours decrease and temperatures drop; as a result, the leaves stop producing chlorophyll.
With the lack of chlorophyll, the underlying colors of the leaves become visible. Thus, the next strongest pigment becomes dominant, turning autumn’s kaleidoscope to expose those vivid colors.
The state is nearly 80 percent forested, according to officials, so the variety of colors is nearly unlimited in West Virginia.
The state’s red maple, black oak, and sweetgum trees produce reds and orange.
The hawthorn produces varying colors.
Yellows come from ash, basswood, beech, birch, box elder, hickory, locust, redbuds, among others.
Reds are generated by the dogwood, black gum, oaks, sourwood, and sumac trees.
Red and purple colors are made from sugars trapped in the leaves.
Cool night air, with daytime sunshine, promotes more red and purple colors.
Drought results in the leaves dropping before color changes.
Heavy wind and rain also causes leaves to fall before the colors have time to fully develop.
Nearly half of West Virginia’s counties will see fall colors peak in late October, West Virginia Division of Forestry officials estimate. That includes Wyoming County.
“It is really dangerous to try to predict exactly when the leaves will peak,” he said, noting that some plan annual trips around the peak colors.
“It depends on the rain, the chill in the air, drought, among other things.”
Stover said that when there is a long dry period followed by wind and rain, the leaves may come down before turning color.
There is also some difference in peak displays from one area to the next, depending on the types of foliage and nearby water, such as the Guyandotte River and R.D. Bailey Lake, he explained.
Stover lauded state Forestry officials.
“They know what they’re doing,” Stover said of the department’s predictions. “And, they are very good at it.”
Frost generally marks the end of autumn’s colorful exhibit.
