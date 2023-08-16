Work on McDowell County’s first four-lane highway has entered its second year of construction.
Gov. Jim Justice broke ground on the $150 million project in early August of 2022. The contract involves the construction of a five-mile stretch of the Coalfields Expressway near Welch to the Wyoming County line.
One year later, work is approaching the 30 percent completion stage, West Virginia Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston said in an interview in August with the Daily Telegraph.
“They are in the excavation stage,” Wriston said.
“It is really exciting.”
The contractor for the project, Bizzack Construction, has run into a few issues, including a utility line at the construction site that officials were not previously aware of, according to Wriston.
As the construction phase enters year two, Welch is seeing benefits, including increased traffic from construction crews who are buying gas and food in the Welch area.
“That was really the genius of the governor’s Roads to Prosperity program,” Wriston said. “It just grows the whole economy around that. He (Justice) just knows road work is a huge economic boost.”
Wriston said the Coalfields Expressway will open up a new corridor of growth for McDowell, Wyoming and Raleigh counties.
“We have to take care of southern West Virginia,” he said. “The southern coalfields paid the bills for West Virginia for over a hundred years.”
The tentative completion date for the five-mile stretch of the Coalfields Expressway in Welch is 2026.
Despite supply chain challenges caused by the recent pandemic, and the high cost of equipment and supplies associated with inflation, Wriston said it is possible that the McDowell County contract could be completed before 2026, adding that it is important to keep construction moving on the four-lane corridor.
“Actually I tend to look a little further down the road than most folks,” Wriston said. “What I would like to see done as soon as possible is have the Coalfields Expressway completed all the way into Wyoming County.”
Once the five-mile stretch of the four-lane is completed, Wriston said there will be several access points for motorists to enter the Coalfields Expressway. One access point is expected to be not far from Welch Community Hospital.
Wriston said road construction projects across the state have been made possible in recent years by the Roads to Prosperity program, which Justice launched in 2017.
“The governor’s Roads to Prosperity — it saved highways,” Wriston said, adding that the state was in “serious trouble” before Justice launched the initiative.
Justice announced the Roads to Prosperity plan in October 2017. The $2.8 billion initiative set aside funding for highway and bridge construction and roadway maintenance projects. It would prove to be the largest infrastructure investment in West Virginia history while also helping to jump-start the long delayed King Coal Highway project in neighboring Mercer County.
More recently, the Coalfields Expressway project in McDowell County was added to the governor’s Roads to Prosperity program.
Now through that program, Wriston said new roads and bridges are still being constructed across the state six years later.
Wriston said everyone is excited about the ongoing road work in McDowell County.
“I’m ecstatic,” he said. “Not just as cabinet secretary, but as a southern West Virginia (resident).”
Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com.
Follow him @BDTOwens
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.