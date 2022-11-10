U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $2,453,962 in funding for West Virginia’s DHHR and DEP and WVU through several U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) grant programs.
“It’s important we continue to find innovative ways to reduce pollution, increase air quality, improve water quality, and preserve our state’s natural environment,” Capito said.
“The grants announced today will support West Virginia’s efforts through our state agencies and WVU to keep our air and water as clean as possible, and ultimately improve the health and safety of West Virginians both now and in the future,” she said.
“Every West Virginian deserves clean water to drink and fresh air to breathe, and these investments are great news for our entire state,” Manchin said.
“I’m pleased the EPA is supporting the West Virginia DEP, West Virginia DHHR and WVU in their efforts to reduce pollution and improve air and water quality throughout our state.
“I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this funding for our fellow West Virginians.
“As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to advocate for resources to support healthy communities and protect our natural resources across the Mountain State,” he said.
The awards included the following:
• $1,000,000: West Virginia University to identify the various technology options currently implemented at lagoon facilities serving less than 10,000 people to remove ammonia, total nitrogen, and total phosphorus to low levels.
• $912,517: West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection to provide continued assistance in its efforts to implement air pollution control programs to improve and maintain the public’s air quality.
• $293,947: West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources to fund statewide programs to reduce risk from toxic air pollutants, educe chemical and biological risks, and detect violations and promote compliance.
• $247,498: West Virginia University, through the Pollution Prevention (P2) grant program, to provide technical assistance (e.g., information, training, tools) to businesses to help them develop and adopt source reduction practices.
