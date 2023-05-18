Entries are officially open for the 98th annual State Fair of West Virginia’s livestock and home, arts, and garden competitions.
All rules and regulations, as well as registration instructions are posted on the State Fair’s website.
The deadline to enter is July 14.
Competition highlights include a revamped sheep shearing competition, fan-favorite best pepperoni roll and chocolate lover’s dessert delight cooking contests, along with more cooking, flower, ag produce, needlework, and fine arts competitions.
Livestock competitions are also available for West Virginia’s 4-H and FFA, and open show classes.
“Every year exhibitors gather to honor the State Fair’s mission of promoting agricultural knowledge and advancement, and the arts,” said Alexis Porterfield-Mulcahy, agriculture competitions manager.
“Exhibitors enter award winning produce, flowers, baked goods, livestock, and more. We’re looking forward to seeing what everyone brings out this year.”
For more information or to register online, visit statefairfofwv.com
The 10-day State Fair of West Virginia is scheduled Aug. 10-19.
