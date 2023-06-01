The West Virginia Renaissance Festival in Lewisburg begins this Saturday June 3rd and runs every Saturday and Sunday in June. It features live entertainment, food, music, games and much more. For a schedule and ticket information visit www.wvrenfest.com.
featured editor's pick
Renaissance Festival returns Saturday
Trending Video
Jenny Harnish
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Latest Photos
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Pool manager hired; New River pool likely to open in June
- Meade's plan: Turn empty bank building into boutique hotel
- Price, Williams tabbed as Coalfield’s Impact Players
- Graduating on baseball field "like a dream" for Shady Spring seniors
- Philip Bowen poised for "AGT" premiere
- Jarvis wins first State Am title (With Gallery)
- From online to brick and mortar, soap shop cleans up with team approach
- Fayette authorities seek runaway juveniles
- Scholarship established in memory of Glenville State University graduate, WVDOF forester
- Bids for paving, police guns, Black Knight roof discussed at Beckley council meeting
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.