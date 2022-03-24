Georges’ Taps & Italian Grill is located at 167 Beaver Plaza and I suggest you all get down and check it out. My dinner was fantastic, and I saw the servers carry some pretty amazing looking dishes by my table while I was there. If the great food and tapped beers aren’t enough to get you down there, they also have live music every third Sunday of the month from 2 - 5 p.m, and local art available for sale. Did I mention that nothing on the menu is fried or frozen? Alex George has some awesome plans in the works for the near future, and I expect you will be hearing more from this place sooner than later.

– Gary Vaughan