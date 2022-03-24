I can’t believe it’s already Thursday again. I had several fantastic event commitments packed into last week, so it certainly flew by for me. I hope my readers also made it out to some events, and you all had some fun of your own. If not, you can’t blame me, and I’m here for you this week with several suggestions on how not to repeat the same mistake.
Let’s start with a great opportunity to see some critically acclaimed live music right here in our own back yard. On Saturday, Mar. 26, Ace Adventure Resort is happy to host Big Something at the Lost Paddle Bar & Grill in Oak Hill. Not only has Big Something been featured at the Mountain Music Festival every year since its inception in 2014, but they have landed appearances at Bonnaroo, Peach Music Festival, Electric Forest, and more. You may have even heard of them from the likes of Billboard, Guitar World, Glide Magazine or Jambase.
Fusing elements of rock, pop, funk, and improvisation, Big Something takes listeners on a journey through a myriad of musical styles. You will quickly learn why this group has recently become one of the most exciting bands to emerge from the Southeast.
The Lost Paddle is located at 2 Concho Road, and the music starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 at the door and $15 in advance while they last. You can contact The Lost Paddle or check out their Facebook page for more details.
On Friday, Mar 25, Tamarack has a special treat lined up for you. They invite us to take part in a truly original murder mystery dinner “The Case for Matrimonial Bliss.” Two wealthy families, infidelity, jealousy and greed create the perfect recipe for a disastrous bridal rehearsal dinner. They encourage you to dress in wedding attire for this event, but is isn’t required. Dinner and a show is $60 per person, and the mystery starts at 6 p.m. The way I see it, you can easily blow $60 at a local steakhouse and the only show you get is a line dance or a Happy Birthday song, so I love the idea of this one.
So I had a great new experience this week that I had been looking forward to telling you folks about. Alex George, the owner of Georges’ Taps & Italian Grill in Beaver, invited me down for dinner, and I am so glad that I accepted. I asked him to surprise me with the menu item of his choice, and he certainly had no trouble doing just that. I guess I expected a calzone, a small pizza, or maybe some sort of pasta, so imagine my surprise when he served me a ribeye with red skin potatoes and seasoned vegetables. Honestly, I didn’t even realize that they had steak there. I quickly learned that they also have New York strip, sirloins, and angus burgers on the menu. I also asked him to bring me a tapped beer of his liking, and he nailed that request as well with a Stone Hazy IPA that he brought in from San Diego. This beer is accurately described as a groovy, juicy, citrus bomb with tons of orange, lemon, melon, mango and pineapple. The fact that it isn’t available anywhere else around here makes it even more appealing to me. They have several great beers on tap from other regional breweries, but I was happy with this choice.
The 24th Annual Women’s Expo lands this Friday, Mar. 25, from 1 - 7 p.m. at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center and then again on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. With only a $4 admission fee and kids under 12 free, you can visit over 120 vendors.
This is the biggest vendor show in WV, with lots of prizes including cash, trips, gas cards and more.
On Friday, the WVU Mountaineer will make an appearance from 1 - 2 p.m. Spiderman will also be there on Friday from 5 - 6 p.m., and then again on Saturday from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Cheer Revolution will perform on Friday at 5 p.m., and then again on Saturday at 2 p.m. Also, there will be Easter Bunny pictures by Karen Akers on Friday from 2:15 - 6 p.m., and on Saturday from 12 - 4 p.m. Photos are free with additional packages available for purchase.
There will be peoples choice awards, favorite booth awards, and much more at the Expo this year. Make sure you drop in to The Register-Herald booth while you are there and meet some of the folks who bring you this local newspaper. You might even get lucky and catch me there.
The Weathered Ground Brewery is at it again this weekend with live music from 6 - 9 p.m. on two evenings in a row. Friday, they welcome Ken Kruger and Anne McConnell to the stage, and then Jim Snyder on Saturday. Located at 2027 Flat Top Road, the WGB is the area’s premiere location for fresh, inventive and delicious craft beer. They tell you on their Facebook page that they strive to make every visit a memory, and I’m sure you will find they mean that.
Let me remind my readers that there are some weekly scheduled events you can always catch in the area, whether I mention them here in my column or not. Every Tuesday is Trivia Night at Calacino’s in Beckley. Teams of up to five show up to test their knowledge and win gift card prizes. This one starts at 7 p.m. and is packed every week, so grab a table early to guarantee your spot.
If trivia is your thing, the Southside Junction Taphouse in Fayetteville is another option. This one also starts at 7 p.m. on every other Wednesday, and you can check out their Facebook page for the bi-weekly schedule and themes.
Every Thursday has a few options for you as well. Each week from 4 - 9 p.m. is Beer, Burger, Bourbon & Blues night at the Freefolk Brewery in Fayetteville. They offer $20 specials on great meal and drink combos that you can read about on their Facebook page, or call them for details.
Please feel free to email me if you are involved in an upcoming event that you would like me to cover, or if you would like to invite me to your venue. Contact me here: gvaughan@register-herald.com.
Calendar
Thursday, March 24
The Garth Newell Piano Quartet will be at Woodrow Wilson High School Auditorium, Beckley, at 7:30 p.m. The quartet is known for its spirited and impassioned performances that include both standard and new music. For more information, visit www.beckleyconcerts.org
Friday, March 25-27
Girls Weekend at Twin Falls will be held today and Saturday at Twin Falls Resort State Park, Mullens. This ladies-only weekend will feature a variety of activities including hikes, yoga, social hours, guest speakers, painting and more. For more information, visit www.wvstateparks.com
The 2022 Youth Art Exhibition will be at Beckley Art Center, 600 Johnstown Rd., for young West Virginia artists from across the state. Sponsored by the City of Beckley. Awards were presented to each age category. The exhibit is on display through April 2. BAC is open from Tuesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Friday, March 25-26
The Charleston Ballet’s 66th season conclusion, Ballet Unwrapped, takes stage at the Charleston Coliseum today and Saturday, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. To purchase tickets in advance by calling the Charleston Ballet office at 304-342-6541 or online at www.thecharlestonballet.com/tickets. Advance prices are $20 for Students/Seniors and $25 for Adults. Advance tickets are also available at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center Box Office and at Backstage Bodywear. Tickets will also be available at the door for an additional $5 per ticket ($25 for Students/Seniors, $30 for Adults).
Saturday, March 26
The Steel Wheels will be at Carnegie Hall, Lewisburg, at 7:30 p.m. Based in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia, The Steel Wheels have captured audiences across the country with their heady brew of original, soulful mountain music and their deep commitment to roots and community. For more information, visit www.carnagiehallwv.org
The Chuck Mathena Center in Princeton will present Second Helping, The Lynard Skynard Show at 7 p.m. For ticket information visit www.chuckmathenacenter.org
Harmony for Hope will host Hope’s Heritage Day from 1 to 4:30 p.m. at the Cottle Mountainair Hotel, 401 Main Street, Mount Hope. The day is dedicated to the history of Mount Hope, bringing artifacts and people to life. There will be a Mount Hope Pop-up Museum, a community pot luck dinner and guided historic walking tours.
The Gaines Estate will host a Wine & Dine fine dining night beginning at 6 p.m.
Friday, April 1
The Chuck Mathena Center in Princeton will present the Motones & Jerseys in concert at 7 p.m. The show is featuring nine singers and a seven-piece band, Motones & Jerseys sings and dances its way through more than 40 of the greatest songs of the 20th century. For ticket information visit www.chuckmathenacenter.org.