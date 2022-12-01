Friday, Dec. 2
● Dec. 2, 3, and 4, “The Nutcracker” by Beckley Performing Arts/Dance Theatre School, Woodrow Wilson High School Auditorium.
Dec. 2, 3, and 4, How Great Thou Art Theatre Group’s “It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas” concert, The Raleigh Playhouse & Theatre, 6 p.m. Tickets $15 for adult and $10 for children.
Saturday, Dec. 3
● Combined Veterans and Christmas Parade, downtown Beckley, 11 a.m., over 100 floats, bands, etc.
● Tamarack Marketplace, One Tamarack Park, Beckley, Gallery Exhibition opening Pop! Goes the Culture beginning at 3 p.m. Call 304-256-6843. Visit tamarackwv.com.
● Second annual Hinton’s Hometown Christmas Festival, Historical Hinton, 1:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., shopping local vendors, delicious food, fun photos, Christmas parade and enjoy a carriage ride and more.
● Fayetteville’s Gingerbread Festival, Fayetteville, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
● Breakfast with Santa, 9 a.m., Chuck Mathena Center in Princeton, cost is $25. Tickets ci.ovationtix.com/35994/production/1139487.
● Holly Days-A Celebration of Light, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences of West Virginia, 1 Clay Square, Charleston.
● Tea with Santa, The Resort at Glade Springs, 11 a.m. to noon. For tickets go to gladesprings.ticketleap.com/santa.
Sunday, Dec. 4
● Free movie “Why the Nativity,” 6 p.m., Maxwell Hill Baptist Church, 301 Teel Road, Beckley.
● West Virginia Jazz Orchestra, The Granada Theater, 537 Commerce St., Bluefield, 5 p.m. Holiday season with holiday classics, admission is free.
● Sensory Santa at the Youth Museum, 2 to 4 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 9
● Tamarack Marketplace will feature artist demonstrations by Allen & Ronnie Hamrick about flute making and blacksmithing Friday and Saturday. Visit tamarackwv.com
● Winter Walks, 1 to 2 p.m., Sprouting Farms, 4661 State Route 3/12, Talcott, come for a winter’s walk around the farm. Sponsored by Sprouting Farms and Active Southern West Virginia.
Saturday, Dec. 10
● Mountain Home Christmas, 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Dec. 10, 12 and 14, Greenbrier Valley Theatre, Lewisburg. An original production that celebrates the holiday season in the Mountain State. Visit gvtheatre.
● Bramwell Christmas Tour of Homes, Bramwell Presbyterian Church, 5 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 11
● Northgate Baptist Church, 301 Pinewood Drive, Beckley, annual Christmas program, 6 p.m.
● Free Christmas music with Matt Mullins, noon to 3 p.m. at Tamarack Marketplace, 1 Tamarack Park, Beckley, in the Brunch Room.
● Christmas at Wildwood, Raleigh County Historical Society, 2 to 4 p.m.
● A Very Narrows Christmas at Narrows Farmers Market, 3 to 8 p.m. Holiday Market Vendors from 2 to 5 p.m. Narrows Christmas Parade at 5:30 p.m. Pictures with Santa, write a letter to Santa and free hot cocoa.
● Tattered and Worn Antiques — Primitives, 1717 N. Jefferson St., Lewisburg. Stop by annual Christmas open house, 1 to 7 p.m.
– By Pam Payne
