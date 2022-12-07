Thursday, Dec. 8
● Country Christmas in the Village, 519 Hinkle Road, Fayetteville, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., shop with discount and refreshments. Visit YOUnique Boutique, Wild Mountain Spa, Aurora Coffee and more.
Friday, Dec. 9
● Tamarack Marketplace will feature artist demonstrations by Allen and Ronnie Hamrick about flute making and blacksmithing today and Saturday. Visit tamarackwv.com
● Winter Walks, 1 to 2 p.m., Sprouting Farms, 4661 State Route 3/12, Talcott. Come for a winter’s walk around the farm. Sponsored by Sprouting Farms and Active Southern West Virginia.
Saturday, Dec. 10
● A Walk Through Bethlehem Live Nativity, Saturday and Sunday; 6 to 9 p.m., 255 John Lane Rd., Cool Ridge. For more information call 304-578-7334.
● Lockbridge Pottery Open Gallery, 4975 Lockbridge Rd., Meadow Bridge, 10 .m. to 4 p.m.
● Festival of Lights, Roll and Read, Fayette County Park, 1268 Fayette County Park Rd., Fayetteville, 6 to 9 p.m., children and families will receive a free book, activities and more.
● Christmas in Bethlehem, Daniels Missionary Baptist Church, 152 C&O Dam Rd., Daniels, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for the community and sponsored by several churches. Free event. Backpack and toy giveaway away, craft games, presentation of the Christmas story. Spaces are limited to the first 100 children that register. To register go to https://docs.google.com/.../1FAIpQLSeqb7qhHc7WSx.../viewform
● Mountain Home Christmas, 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; today, Dec. 12 and 14, Greenbrier Valley Theatre, Lewisburg. An original production that celebrates the holiday season in the Mountain State with memorable songs, humor, storytelling and the spirit of Christmas. Visit gvtheatre.
● Bramwell Christmas Tour of Homes, Bramwell Presbyterian Church, 5 p.m.
● Breakfast with St. Nick, Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic School, 123 Elmore St., Oak Hill, 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Featuring pancake breakfast and local vendors selling crafts and baked goods. Also letters to Santa and pictures. Cost is $9 for adults and $7 for children.
Sunday, Dec. 11
● Sunday Brunch at the RailYard, Bluefield, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with live music.
● Kids Climbing Opportunity, 3 to 7 p.m., The Chocolate Moose, Beckley. Kids climb free for a half hour, with local rock climbing expert on hand for questions and information. Must register via Google and sign both waivers. Visit https://forms.gle/ULMzRotjaW56XMC26
● Free Christmas music with Matt Mullins, noon to 3 p.m. at Tamarack Marketplace, 1 Tamarack Park, Beckley, in the Brunch Room.
● Christmas at Wildwood, Raleigh County Historical Society, 2 to 4 p.m.
● Babcock Hike, Babcock State Park, meet at the grist mill. Participants will be asked to sign an online waiver go to https://redcap.wvctsi.org/redcap/surveys/?s=K7WDLY3DW7
● A Very Narrows Christmas at Narrows Farmers Market, 3 to 8 p.m. Holiday Market Vendors from 2 to 5 p.m. Narrows Christmas Parade at 5:30 p.m. Pictures with Santa, write a letter to Santa and free hot cocoa.
● Tattered and Worn Antiques — Primitives, 1717 N. Jefferson St., Lewisburg. Stop by our Annual Christmas open House. The shop will be all ready for the holiday, 1 to 7 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 12
● WVJO Holiday Concert an Al Jeter Music Series Event, 7:30 p.m., Greenbrier Valley Theatre, Lewisburg.
Tuesday, Dec. 13
● Cirque Dreams Holidaze, a Broadway-style production around an infusion of contemporary circus arts, music, holiday storybook characters come to life on stage, 7:30 p.m. For more information visit The ClayCenter.org/Broadway.
By Pam Payne
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.