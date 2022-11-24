Thursday, Nov. 24
● Appalachian Coal Town Christmas Festival, Nov. 24-26 and Dec. 2 and 3, Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine from 5 to 9 p.m. Cost $12.50 for adults and $10 per child, includes ice skating.
Friday, Nov. 25
● Tamarack Marketplace will feature an artist demonstration by Nancy O’Farrell, glass artist and jewelry maker now through Sunday. Visit tamarackwv.com
Saturday, Nov. 26
● “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” this Saturday and next, Dec. 3, 11 a.m., The Granada Theater, 537 Commerce St., Bluefield, W.Va. Call 304-589-0239 for ticket information.
● Turkey Burn, 9 to 10:30 a.m., a 90-minute Cardio Party, Prosperity/Dry Hill Community Park, 1829 Maxwell Hill Road, Beckley, event by REFIT Beckley.
● Holiday Pop-Up Market, Cathedral Café, 134 Court St., 6 to 9 p.m., Fayetteville. Handmade and unique items, local vendors, food truck, espresso and cocoa.
● Small Business Saturday at the Boo, 10 a.m., Tickety Boo Mercantile, 337 Neville St., Beckley, specializing in retail/resale of antique/vintage furniture, decor and collectibles. Come show your love for local, meet our artists, register for door prizes and giveaways, also light refreshments.
Friday, Dec. 2
● Union Main Street Christmas Parade, 400 Main St., Union, 6 p.m.
● Dec. 2, 3, and 4, “The Nutcracker” by Beckley Performing Arts/Dance Theatre School, Woodrow Wilson High School Auditorium.
● Dec. 2, 3, and 4, How Great Thou Art Theatre Group’s “It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas” Concert, The Raleigh Playhouse & Theatre, 6 p.m. Tickets $15 for adult and $10 for children.
Saturday, Dec. 3
● Tamarack Marketplace hosts a gallery exhibition opening, Pop! Goes the Culture, at 3 p.m. Call 304-256-6843.
● Love Project 2022 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Mullens Opportunity Center, 309 Guyandotte Ave., Mullens. Available are clothes, coats, shoes, toys and food to give to those who are in need. You just need to bring a form of ID (can be a bill) that has a valid address to receive your supplies. For more information call 304-294-6188 or 731-335-0894.
● Christmas at Bluefield 2022, Harman Chapel and Performing Arts Center, Harman Chapel Auditorium on the Bluefield University campus, 7:30 p.m. Including choral performances, carol singing, instrumental selections, theater pieces and scripture readings, showcasing students and professors from BU’s music and theater departments. Dessert reception to follow in Shott Hall cafeteria.
● 2nd Annual Hinton’s Hometown Christmas Festival, in Hinton, 1:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., shopping local vendors, delicious food, fun photos, Christmas parade and carriage rides and more.
– By Pam Payne
