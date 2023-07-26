The Gospel Harmony Boys, one of America’s most distinctive gospel music groups, will be in concert at Calvary Baptist Church on Sunday, July 30, at 7 p.m.
The church is located at 1424 Main St. E. in Oak Hill.
The Gospel Harmony Boys are celebrating 70 years in gospel music ministry. They have presented concerts in churches, auditoriums, amphitheaters, fairs and festivals across the United States and Canada.
The group was inducted into the Christian Music Hall of Fame in Dallas, Texas, along with Bill Gaither, The Cathedrals, Pat Boone and Mahalia Jackson.
As a brotherhood of talented men, the Gospel Harmony Boys create a unique program designed to entertain and inspire.
