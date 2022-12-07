Thursday, Dec. 8
Friday, Dec. 9
Tamarack Marketplace will feature artist demonstrations by Allen & Ronnie Hamrick about flute making and blacksmithing today and Saturday. Visit tamarackwv.com
Winter Walks, 1 to 2 p.m., Sprouting Farms, 4661 State Route 3/12, Talcott, come for a winter’s walk around the farm. Sponsored by Sprouting Farms and Active Southern West Virginia.
Saturday, Dec. 10
A Walk Through Bethlehem Live Nativity, today and tomorrow; 6 to 9 p.m., 255 John Lane Rd., Cool Ridge. For more information call 304-578-7334.
Lockbridge Pottery Open Gallery, 4975 Lockbridge Rd., Meadow Bridge, 10 .m. to 4 p.m.,
Festival of Lights - Roll and Read, Fayette County Park, 1268 Fayette County Park Rd., Fayetteville, 6 to 9 p.m., children and families will receive a free book, activities and more.
Christmas in Bethlehem, Daniels Missionary Baptist Church, 152 C&O Dam Rd., Daniels, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for the community and sponsored by several churches. Free event. Backpack and toy giveaway away, craft games, presentation of the Christmas story. Spaces are limited to the first 100 children that register. To register go to https://docs.google.com/.../1FAIpQLSeqb7qhHc7WSx.../viewform
Mountain Home Christmas, 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; today, Dec. 12 and 14, Greenbrier Valley Theatre, Lewisburg. An original production that celebrates the holiday season in the Mountain State with memorable songs, humor, storytelling and the spirit of Christmas. Visit gvtheatre.
Bramwell Christmas Tour of Homes, Bramwell Presbyterian Church, 5 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 11
Free Christmas music with Matt Mullins, noon to 3 p.m. at Tamarack Marketplace, 1 Tamarack Park, Beckley, in the Brunch Room.
Christmas at Wildwood, Raleigh County Historical Society, 2 to 4 p.m.
Babcock Hike, Babcock State Park, meet at the grist mill. Participants will be asked to sign an online waiver go to https://redcap.wvctsi.org/redcap/surveys/?s=K7WDLY3DW7
A Very Narrows Christmas at Narrows Farmers Market, 3 to 8 p.m. Holiday Market Vendors from 2 to 5 p.m. Narrows Christmas Parade at 5:30 p.m. Pictures with Santa, write a letter to Santa and free hot cocoa.
Tattered and Worn Antiques - Primitives, 1717 N. Jefferson St., Lewisburg. Stop by our Annual Christmas open House. The shop will be all ready for the holiday, 1 to 7 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 12
WVJO Holiday Concert an Al Jeter Music Series Event, 7:30 p.m., Greenbrier Valley Theatre, Lewisburg.
Tuesday, Dec. 13
Cirque Dreams Holidaze, a Broadway-style production around an infusion of contemporary circus arts, music, holiday storybook characters come to life on stage, 7:30 p.m. For more information visit The ClayCenter.org/Broadway.
Dec. 15
Dec. 15-18 A Christmas Carol play by Theatre WV at The Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre.
Dec. 16
Little Beaver State Park Foundation Christ Lights Display, Dec. 16-31. Call to get your free campsite to decorate, anyone is welcome to decorate a campsite, including business, church’s, foundations, etc. Free advertising! Call or text 304-575-5218 or 304-573-1264
Saturday, Dec. 17
Community-Wide Christmas luncheon, Crab Orchard Baptist Church, 1501 Robert C. Byrd Dr., Crab Orchard, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Everyone is invited and it is a free dinner.
Tamarack Marketplace, One Tamarack Park, Beckley, will feature a book signing by Dan Kincaid. Call 304-256-6843. Visit tamarackwv.com
Paw Patrol Live, The Great Pirate Adventure, 11 a.m. and Dec. 18, Charleston Coliseum Convention Center, 200 Civic Center Dr., Charleston, call 304-345-1500.
Fayette County Whobilation, The Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building, 200 W. Maple Ave., Fayetteville. Brunch and photos with the Grinch, face painting, games and activities, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Motown Christmas, 7:30 p.m., Woodrow Wilson High School Auditorium, sponsored by Beckley Concert Association.
Sunday, Dec. 18
The Met HD Opera Series "The Hours" with soprano Renée Fleming makes her highly anticipated return to the Met in the world-premiere production of Pulitzer Prize–winning composer Kevin Puts’s "The Hours," adapted from Michael Cunningham’s acclaimed novel; the powerful story follows three women from different eras who each grapple with their inner demons and their roles in society, Greenbrier Valley Theatre, Lewisburg, 2 p.m.
A Hilltop Story Time free event with Santa, 5 p.m. 6 and 7 p.m., must pre-register to attend, Hilltop Coffee Company, 1404 Robert C. Byrd Suite 200, Crab Orchard.
Monday, Dec. 19
Baby Shark Live, the Christmas Show, 6 p.m., Municipal Auditorium, Charleston Coliseum Convention Center, 200 Civic Center Drive, Charleston, call 304-345-1500.
Friday, Dec. 23
Sound Checks, A Not So Silent Night, 6:30 p.m., the Clay Center.
