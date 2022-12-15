Thursday, Dec. 15
● Preschool Story Time, 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., Craft Memorial Library, 600 Commerce St., Bluefield. Ages 2-5 will enjoy stories and craft. Registration is required. Call 304-325-3943 or online at http://engagedpatrons.org/EventsExtended.cfm?SiteID=2574
● Art After Dark, 5 to 7 p.m. Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences of West Virginia, 1 Clay Square, Charleston. Art, entertainment and interactive fun in the Juliet Art Museum.
● “A Christmas Carol” by Theatre WV, now through Dec. 18, The Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre.
Friday, Dec. 16
● Matoaka Junior Firefighters’ Christmas Party, 205 First Ave., Matoaka. All kids are invited for crafts and games with the first responders. Toys, hot cocoa and treats and treat boxes.
● Little Beaver State Park Foundation Christ Lights Display, Dec. 16-31. Call to get your free campsite to decorate; anyone is welcome to decorate a campsite, including businesses, churches, foundations, etc. Free advertising! Call or text 304-575-5218 or 304-573-1264
Saturday, Dec. 17
● Tamarack Marketplace, One Tamarack Park, Beckley, will feature a book signing by Dan Kincaid. Call 304-256-6843. Visit tamarackwv.com
● “Paw Patrol Live, The Great Pirate Adventure,” 11 a.m. today and Dec. 18, Charleston Coliseum Convention Center, 200 Civic Center Drive, Charleston, call 304-345-1500.
● Motown Christmas, 7:30 p.m., Woodrow Wilson High School auditorium, sponsored by Beckley Concert Association.
Sunday, Dec. 18
● Christmas party, Beaver Volunteer Fire Department, by Legacy Church, Beaver Volunteer Fire Department, 147 Third St., Beaver. The church provides the meat and paper products; bring a covered dish or dessert to share, 6 p.m.
● The Met HD Opera Series “The Hours” – Soprano Renée Fleming makes her highly anticipated return to the Met in the world-premiere production of Pulitzer Prize–winning composer Kevin Puts’s “The Hours,” adapted from Michael Cunningham’s acclaimed novel. The powerful story follows three women from different eras who each grapple with their inner demons and their roles in society, Greenbrier Valley Theatre, Lewisburg, 2 p.m.
● A Hilltop Story Time free event with Santa, 5, 6 and 7 p.m., must pre-register to attend, Hilltop Coffee Company, 1404 Robert C. Byrd Suite 200, Crab Orchard.
Wednesday, Dec. 21
● The Ministry Place, 221 Temple St., Hinton; Annual 200 Bag Christmas Groceries Giveaway; 3 to 6 p.m. The public is invited to come receive fixings for your Christmas meal. For information, call Pastor Robbie Rodes at 304-466-8200. Registration at the door.
Friday, Dec. 23
“Sound Checks, A Not So Silent Night,” 6:30 p.m., the Clay Center.
By Pam Payne
