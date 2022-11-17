Thursday, Nov. 17
• The Angel Tree Ceremony, Crossroads Mall, 5475 Robert C. Byrd Dr., Mount Hope, by Hospice of Southern WV. A tribute to memorialize and honor someone special to you. The angels will bear the name of your loved one and be displayed. The angel ornament will be available at the Angel Tree Ceremony which begins at 1 p.m. For more information or make a donation visit https://hospiceofsouthernwv.org/angel. Donations are tax deductible.
Friday, Nov. 18
• Tamarack Marketplace will feature artist demonstrations by Allen and Ronnie Hamrick about flute making and blacksmithing, as well as Christine Keller with jewelry making now through Sunday. Artist demonstration by Christine Keller of Buckhannon, a jewelry maker from Appalachia; Friday through Nov. 20 and Dec. 16-19.
Saturday, Nov. 19
• Free Thanksgiving Meal at Bible Baptist Church located at 2071 Robert C. Byrd Dr. in MacArthur from 10 a.m. to noon. For anyone in need this Thanksgiving, you will be supplied with everything you need to cook a complete Thanksgiving meal at home. They are free to anyone in need, while supplies last.
• A Christmas Story, The Granada Theater, 537 Commerce St., Bluefield, 6:30 p.m. Tickets www.bluefieldgranada.com
• Holiday of Lights 5K, The Trails at Bluefield City Park, 4 p.m. Walk, jog or run through the park surrounded by lights. Race starts at 5 p.m. Register online at www.cityofbluefield.com or for more information and registration cost, call 304-325-5707 or stop by Bluefield Fitness and Recreation Center on College Avenue.
• Tamarack Marketplace, Nutcracker Fusion, hosting Beckley Dance Theatre for a special performance of The Nutcracker Ballet, doors open 6 p.m. for buffet and cash bar. Performance is 6:45 p.m., tickets are $42.95 per person.
Wednesday, Nov. 23
• Sound Checks, Shane Meade and The Sound with support from BERTH, 6:30 p.m., The Clay Center, Charleston. From Elkins, Meade is a self-taught, gifted singer and songwriter and catalyst behind the Tampa-based, soul-infused folk rock project.
Friday, Nov. 25
• Tamarack Marketplace will feature an artist demonstration Nancy O’Farrell, glass artist and jewelry maker now through Sunday.
Saturday, Dec. 3
• Tamarack Marketplace hosts a gallery exhibition opening, Pop! Goes the Culture, at 3 p.m. Call 304-256-6843.
• Hinton’s Hometown Christmas Festival, Historical Hinton, 1:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., shopping local vendors, delicious food, fun photos, Christmas Parade and enjoy a carriage ride and more.
– By Pam Payne
