Thursday, Sept. 22
● Ivy Terrace Concert Series: The Dark Matters beginning at 6:30 p.m., Carnegie Hall, Lewisburg. Bring your lawn chairs, blankets and a picnic and enjoy a free evening of music on the Carnegie Hall lawn. carnegiehallwv.org
Friday, Sept. 23
● Dancing with the Stars begins at 6 p.m., Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center, Beckley. The annual competition featuring well-known community members is an annual fundraiser for the United Way of Southern West Virginia. unitedwayswvstars.org
● Hope in the Hills Healing Appalachia Concert on Friday and Saturday, West Virginia State Fairgrounds, Fairlea. The lineup for this fundraiser to fight addiction in Appalachia includes Tyler Childers, Glactic, Maro Price, Arlo McKinney, Lost Dog Street Band, Tommy Prine and more. healingappalachia.org
● Sound check featuring Julia Cole with support from Josh Pantry and EJEJ, 6:30 p.m., Clay Center. Cole is a Nashville recording artist. Call 304-561-3570 for tickets.
Saturday, Sept. 24
● Band Jam is coming back and it once again will give local residents and others an opportunity to support music programs in area schools. Harmony for Hope’s second annual Band Jam is scheduled for Sept. 24 at John P. Duda Stadium in Oak Hill. s.mcclung@harmonyforhope.org
● Wings & Wheels Festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Hinton-Alderson Airport, Pence Springs. This annual festival features live music, food, vendors and, of course, vintage cars and airplanes. facebook.com/WingsandWheelsPenceSprings
● The Greenbrier Champions Tennis Classic begins at 10 a.m., Center Court at Creekside, White Sulphur Springs. Now in its 10th year, this annual event showcases some of the biggest names in tennis. This year’s four-person lineup features Genie Bouchard, Jack Sock, Leylah Fernandez and Sam Querrey. greenbrier.com
● Autumnfest, craft, culture and commerce, vendors, pumpkins, music, 10 a.m., Mercer Street Grassroots District, 500-1000 Mercer St., Princeton. A pumpkin pie eating contest by Princeton Community Hospital. Event presented by Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias.
● Sgraffito Pottery Workshop with Norma Acord, 1 p.m., Beckley Art Center, 600 Johnstown Rd., Beckley.
● Hot Wheel Show, Crossroads Mall, Robert C. Byrd Dr., Mount Hope. Hot Wheel, Match Box, Johnny Lightning and any other cars. Bring them to the show, come buy, sale and trade, 11 a.m. Event sponsored by RetroReset Video Games & Collectibles.
Sunday, Sept. 25
● Mountain Stage at 7 p.m., at the Culture Center Theater, 1900 Kanawha Blvd. E., Charleston. Enjoy this West Virginia tradition as well-known and up-and-coming bands perform their hits live on stage for an international radio audience. Featuring Ray Wylie Hubbard, Mary Gauthier, Darden Smith, Frances Luke Accord and more. mountainstage.org
● Oktoberfest in the Park from 3 to 7 p.m., Lotito City Park, Bluefield. Enjoy live music, food and a variety of craft beer. beautifulbluefield.com.
– Pam Payne
