The West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program (GHSP) is conducting a high-visibility enforcement mobilization through New Year’s Day as part of its ongoing efforts to reduce impaired driving in West Virginia.
The GHSP is partnering with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) as well as and state, county, and municipal law enforcement agencies across West Virginia for this high visibility enforcement effort.
The enforcement effort aims to keep drivers who are impaired by alcohol, drugs, or certain impairing medications off roadways so that all road users are safe during the holiday season.
According to NHTSA data, 11,654 people were killed in motor vehicle crashes that involved an alcohol-impaired driver in 2020.
During the month of December between 2016 and 2020, more than 4,400 people were killed in drunk-driving-related crashes. Although it is illegal to drive when impaired by alcohol, in 2020 one person was killed every 45 minutes in drunk-driving crashes nationwide.
“West Virginia law enforcement officers have zero tolerance for impaired driving, especially during high visibility enforcement periods like this,” said Bob Tipton, GHSP director.
“The privilege to drive carries with it many responsibilities. You, and only you, are responsible for your actions.
“One of the responsibilities required of drivers in West Virginia is to not drive while impaired by alcohol, drugs, or impairing medications – whether prescribed or over-the-counter, such as allergy medicine,” Tipton noted.
In 2021, there were 280 total roadway fatalities in West Virginia. Of those, 46 involved an alcohol-impaired driver.
“The most tragic thing about the alcohol-related fatalities is that they are preventable,” said Steven Jarvis, GHSP Impaired Driving Program coordinator. “We want the motoring public to understand impaired driving isn’t just a ‘mistake.’
“Driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs is a selfish, deadly, and illegal choice – especially with the available options for ride share services and taxis,” Jarvis emphasized.
The decision to drive sober should not be a difficult choice, according to officials.
In West Virginia, it is illegal to drive with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .08 or higher.
Drivers need to ask themselves if the risks are worth the gamble. Not only do drunk drivers put their own lives at risk, they endanger everyone they encounter on the road.
Costs can also be financial. Those caught drinking and driving may face jail time, lose their driver’s license and vehicle, and pay up to $10,000 in attorney’s fees, fines, higher insurance rates, and lost wages.
West Virginia drivers should celebrate with a plan during the holiday season. There are many resources available to get drivers home safely. It is essential to plan a sober ride home before leaving home, officials maintain.
The GHSP recommends the following safe alternatives to drinking and driving:
• It is never okay to drink and drive. Even those who’ve had only one alcoholic beverage should designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride service, such as Uber or Lyft, to get home safely.
• If available, use the community’s sober ride program, such as IntoxiTaxi or similar programs.
• Those who don’t plan to drink, but end up having one should call a trusted sober friend or family member for a ride home.
- • Those who see a drunk driver on the road should contact local law enforcement or dial 77 for the West Virginia State Police.
• Those who see a friend or family member about to drink and drive should take their keys away and make arrangements to get him or her home safely.
“We want everyone to be as safe as possible on West Virginia roads this holiday season and year-round. We hope drivers will be safe and make responsible choices. Impaired driving is one hundred-percent preventable. Don’t make a selfish choice that puts yourself and others at risk,” Jarvis said.
Additional information about the “2022 Holiday Season Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign can be found at nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/drunk-driving.
