Tim Ellison took the oath of office March 31 as Pineville’s new mayor. He began his duties April 1.
Magistrate Roger Snow, a former chief of police in the town, administered the oath of office.
“First of all, as your mayor and with the help of council and citizens, I want to make sure our town is safe,” Ellison said.
“I want our town to be a place where little kids can play without being afraid, where citizens can stop at a gas station and pump a few gallons of gas without fear of physical intimidation, and where elderly people feel empowered to come out of their homes and can enjoy a walk on our sidewalks on a sunny day or starry night.
“My hope is to come together with council and town employees, stay together, and meet all challenges – together as a team.”
Ellison, who serves as Wyoming County Emergency Services director, was appointed by the town council during their March 20 meeting.
He previously served as mayor for 21 years, from 1996 until 2017, and spent four years as a council member.
Lane, who began his term July 1, resigned Feb. 28.
In his resignation letter, Lane said he had accepted a promotion at work, which doubled his responsibilities, and he could no longer do both jobs.
Per the town charter, the recorder fills the mayor’s position until council can appoint a replacement.
Victoria Knight Clay, the current recorder, filled the mayor’s position temporarily.
Council members include Debbie Bowling, Mike Clay, Sonja Davis, Brian Mitchell, and Debbie Wiles.
