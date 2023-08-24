County residents who will be 65 years old or older prior to July 1, 2024, as well as those who are permanently and totally disabled, are urged to apply for the homestead tax exemption prior to Dec. 1 in the assessor’s office in the courthouse, emphasized Michael E. Cook, Wyoming County assessor.
Applicants must also have been, or will be, a resident of West Virginia for two consecutive calendar years prior to filing the claim.
Eligible homeowners will get a $20,000 exemption of the assessed value of their homes on next year’s property taxes, according to Cook.
On anything over the $20,000, the homeowner must pay the remaining taxes. However, most homeowners in the county will not go over that amount, Cook explained.
Assessed value is 60 percent of the appraised value.
The appraised value is the true market value, as determined by the county tax assessor, of the property. It is the amount the owner could expect to be paid for the sale of the property.
Cook emphasized ownership of the property stays with the homeowner even if the exemption is approved.
He said some residents worry that when they use the exemption, the government gets the property when the homeowner dies. That is not the case, he emphasized.
Additionally, Cook noted, if someone who is receiving the exemption moves within the county, the assessor’s office should be notified.
The exemption applies only to the home in which the eligible owner is living, Cook noted.
Applicants need to provide proof of age and residency when applying.
For those who qualify under the disability exemption, the award letter and a copy of the check or bank statement indicating the award has been paid are required at the time of the application.
Applications are only accepted from July 1-Dec. 1.
Those who do not apply prior to Dec. 1 waive their right to the exemption for the 2024 tax year, according to Cook.
For more information, phone the assessor’s office at 304-732-8000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.