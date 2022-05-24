Electric battery maker, coal union announce WVa labor pact

UMW President Cecil Roberts speaks during a rally, March 11, 2018, at the Greene County Fairgrounds in Waynesburg, Pa. An energy startup has signed a memorandum of understanding with the nationâs largest coal minersâ union on a labor-management agreement for an electric battery factory in West Virginia. SPARKZ and the United Mine Workers of America will partner to recruit and train dislocated miners to be the factoryâs first production workers. Roberts said the agreement is a win-win for laid-off coal miners who will work in the facility, whose location has yet to be announced. (Antonella Crescimbeni/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)