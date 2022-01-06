Periods of snow. Much colder. High 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..
Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 11F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.
Updated: January 6, 2022 @ 1:00 pm
Beckley, West Virginia
Due to approaching weather, all offices of the Raleigh County Commission, Raleigh County Courthouse, prosecuting attorney, and the Judicial Annex will close today, Thursday, Jan. 6, at 3 p.m.
React to this story:
Earline Paulova, 85, of Beckley, died Dec. 31, 2021. Service 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at Ritchie & Johnson Funeral Parlor Chapel, 748 S. Fayette St., Beckley. Arrangements by Ritchie & Johnson Funeral Parlor.
Alex Diehl age 65 of Lanark, WV passed away January 1, 2022. Visit www.roseandquesenberry.net for service details. Arrangements by Rose and Quesenberry, Bedkley., WV
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.