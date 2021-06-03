Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Steady light rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. High 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by a few showers overnight. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.