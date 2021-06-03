Drug charges have been filed against a Rainelle man in Fayette County.
According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, a Fayette County Sheriff’s Department deputy conducted a stop on a vehicle for a traffic infraction on U.S. Route 19 in Fayetteville over the weekend. After a positive indication by a sheriff’s department K-9, a search was conducted. A small amount of methamphetamines and a loaded firearm were found in the initial stages of the search. Afterwards, 107 Klonopin pills were discovered concealed on the suspect’s person. It was also established that the man is a convicted felon.
Terry W. Patterson, of Rainelle, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver narcotics and being a prohibited person in possession of firearms. He awaits court proceedings, and the incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.
Anyone with details regarding the incident is urged to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590 or at “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department” on Facebook. Or, you may call Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.