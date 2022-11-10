The Huntington District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced a pause in the normal drawdown at Alum Creek, Deer Creek, Paint Creek, East Lynn, Beech Fork, Grayson, North Fork of Pound, John W. Flannagan, Fishtrap, Dewey, and Yatesville lakes while the impacts of the drought/abnormally dry conditions in the area are evaluated.
Under normal conditions, the Water Control Manuals specify that drawdown will be complete at the lakes by Dec. 1.
The district will delay drawdown past Dec. 1and restart when either the U.S. Drought Monitor indicates that the relevant basin is no longer in drought or abnormally dry conditions, or if the monthly drought outlook indicates that drought conditions are no longer forecasted.
The length of drawdown will be between two and four weeks dependent on the Climate Prediction Center 10-day precipitation forecast.
Longer drawdowns will be directed if forecasts predict lower amounts of precipitation.
Should the monthly forecast predict climate conditions returning to normal, the district will resume drawdown to minimize flood threat risks, according to a press release.
