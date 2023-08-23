The Down Syndrome Network Of West Virginia 2023 Buddy Walk is scheduled Saturday, Sept. 30, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the state capitol complex in Charleston – one of more than 250 events planned in cities across the country, and around the world, in observance of October as Down Syndrome Awareness Month.
The Buddy Walk was developed by the National Down Syndrome Society to promote acceptance and inclusion of all people with Down syndrome.
The walk includes a day of entertainment, food, games, music, and activities for all ages and abilities.
Anyone, with or without a direct connection to a member of the Down syndrome community, is welcome to attend.
Numerous local organizations, including therapy clinics, insurance networks, first responders, among others are scheduled to participate.
“This is the largest fundraiser for the Down Syndrome Network of West Virginia and allows our organization to continue to provide information and referral, build our resource network, and support families and professionals. Our goal is to have over 750 participants this year,” according to a spokesperson.
For more information, visit https://www.ds-stride.org/dsnwvbuddywalk or contact Ashley Orndorff, DSNWV director, at 304-545-6613 or by email to dsnwvinfo@gmail.com.
