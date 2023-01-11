West Virginia Division of Highways work crews have filled a massive sinkhole along W.Va. Rt. 20 in Hinton in preparation for permanent repairs in the spring.
In June, a sinkhole about six feet wide and about 30 feet deep opened on the road next to the Hinton police station.
A 90-year-old drain under the road began failing, leading to the collapse.
West Virginia Division of Highways work crews installed a 120-foot temporary culvert and fill material under the road, but heavy rains from Hurricane Nicole on Nov. 11 washed out the fill and made the sinkhole worse.
In a two-day construction blitz, Division of Highways bridge crews installed a temporary bridge beside the massive sinkhole to divert traffic away from the hole while temporary repairs were made.
West Virginia Division of Highways District 9 engineer Jim Moore said crews were able to install a new, temporary drainage pipe inside the old structure.
Beginning Jan. 3, crews began filling in the massive sinkhole with about 2,500 cubic yards of fill material – almost enough to fill an Olympic size swimming pool.
Work crews will now top the 2,500 cubic yards of fill with gravel and stone and grade the surface flat to get ready for permanent repairs in the spring.
The temporary bridge will remain in place until permanent repairs are completed.
