Several paving projects were among nine construction projects awarded by the West Virginia Division of Highways Aug. 21.
The DOH continues Gov. Jim Justice’s emphasis on construction and maintenance of the state’s interstates, highways and rural roads, according to a press release.
Projects awarded include the following:
• SQP Construction Group Inc. was low bidder on a project to install ADA curb ramps in Spring Valley, West Huntington, Huntington, and Westmoreland, with a bid of $1,500,344, Cabell and Wayne counties.
• Specialty Groups Inc. was low bidder on a project to renovate the Elk Creek East Bridge, with a bid of $1,900,186.17 renovation, Harrison County.
• R.K. Construction Inc. was low bidder on a project to install ADA curb ramps in Chapmanville, Omar, and Switzer, with a bid of $506,369, Logan County.
• Kelly Paving Inc. was low bidder on a paving project on Interstate 77, from US 50 to Williamstown Pike, with a bid of $3,699,999, Wood County.
• Belt Paving Inc. was low bidder on a paving project on WV 2, from Crystal Valley to Blues Beach, with a bid of $751,617.70, Hampshire County.
• Mountaineer Contractors Inc. was low bidder on a project to upgrade and widen Van Voorhis Road, with a bid of $8,032,693.19, Monongalia County.
• West Virginia Paving was low bidder on a paving project on US 50, with a bid of $757,205, Grant County.
• Green Acres Contracting Company Inc. was low bidder on a project to replace guardrails in District 8, with a bid of $198,663, Pendleton, Pocahontas, Randolph, and Tucker counties.
• Rock Forge Bridge Co. was low bidder on a project to replace the Everettville Bridge, with a bid of $1,339,479.33, Monongalia County.
Several factors are considered before awarding a bid, including whether a bid falls above or below the DOH engineer’s estimate and by what percentage.
In cases where a bid is above the engineer’s estimate, DOH must consider the project need, repercussions of not awarding the project, additional funding sources, and whether sufficient reasons exist for the differences in estimates.
Most projects are reviewed, analyzed, and awarded within a week of the bid letting, but the process can take longer.
When the Division of Highways has a project that is determined to be best constructed by a contractor, it is processed through the bid letting system.
A letting is a scheduled opportunity for contractors to review and bid on several construction projects at one time.
Lettings are held either once or twice per month and conducted through the Bid Express System online at www.bidx.com and handled through the Contract Administration Division.
Contractors need to subscribe to Bid Express before bids can be accepted on any project.
