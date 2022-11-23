A West Virginia Division of Highways flagger was struck by a car on the morning of Nov. 21.
The flagger was struck at about 8:30 a.m. and was treated for minor injuries.
The WVDOH takes work zone safety very seriously and urges motorists to be extra vigilant when road work is going on.
“It’s a constant reminder of the importance of staying alert when navigating through a work zone,” said Scott Eplin, assistant deputy secretary of Transportation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.