A West Virginia Division of Highways flagger was struck by a car on the morning of Nov. 21.

The flagger was struck at about 8:30 a.m. and was treated for minor injuries.

The WVDOH takes work zone safety very seriously and urges motorists to be extra vigilant when road work is going on.

“It’s a constant reminder of the importance of staying alert when navigating through a work zone,” said Scott Eplin, assistant deputy secretary of Transportation.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video