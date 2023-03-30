The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources’ Becoming an Outdoors Woman spring workshop is scheduled April 14-16 at Pipestem Resort State Park and outdoor enthusiasts are being invited to register before spots fill up.
The program is designed to introduce women to a variety of hunting, fishing, and other outdoor-related activities.
Workshops provide a non-competitive atmosphere where participants can learn and explore outdoor activities with encouragement and support from instructors, staff and other participants.
“This popular event provides an incredible opportunity to get away for a weekend to try out exciting outdoor activities and experience the natural beauty of West Virginia,” said Ashley Anderson, state coordinator for Becoming an Outdoors Woman.
“Whether you are looking for an opportunity to experience something new or feel like you need to renew your interests in outdoor pursuits, this weekend provides everything you need.”
During the weekend, participants can choose from classes in hunter safety and shooting, wild game cooking, overnight backpacking, navigation, camping, hiking, stream ecology, fly fishing, bait fishing, kayaking, archery, and more.
Staff from WVDNR’s Wildlife Resources, Law Enforcement and State Parks sections also will be available if participants need help or have questions about an activity.
Only 75 spots are available for the spring workshop.
Registration cost is $150 and includes shared lodging at Pipestem Resort State Park, dinner on Friday, breakfast, lunch and dinner on Saturday, and breakfast and lunch on Sunday.
All equipment needed for each class is provided, with the exception of the backpacking option.
Registration for the event and individual workshops must be completed by email. Registration forms are available to download at WVdnr.gov/becoming-an-outdoor-woman. Completed forms should be sent to ashley.n.anderson@wv.gov. Once registration is received, a confirmation email reserving a spot will be sent and the participant will have five days to pay their registration fee by cash or check.
Each participant enrolled in a fishing course must purchase a fishing license and trout stamp and send a copy of your license along with their registration and fees. Fishing licenses and trout stamps may be purchased online at WVfish.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.