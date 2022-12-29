West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Section has launched a new K9 program.
During a ceremony at the State Culture Center in Charleston, Gov. Jim Justice and state DNR officials introduced the program and its six canines.
Also during the ceremony, Gov. Jim Justice made a surprise announcement of a $6,000 pay raise for all DNR Police officers. The wage increase was immediately implemented and applies to all active DNR Police officers and new hires.
The raise will be paid for through an already-funded special revenue account, according to a press release.
“Our WVDNR Police officers do an incredible job every day protecting our state’s natural resources and keeping our state parks and forests, wildlife management areas, lakes, rivers and streams safe for folks to enjoy,” Justice said.
“They deserve to be compensated for the hard work and dedication they put in day in and day out and I am proud to announce this pay raise, which I believe will help us attract and retain the best and brightest to this important role.”
The state DNR Police officers are responsible for enforcing the state’s game and fish laws, as well as rules relating to littering, forestry, state parks, environmental and solid waste, pleasure boating and whitewater rafting.
The officers also police the Hatfield-McCoy Trails system, assist the State Police and other law enforcement agencies as well as first responders, and oversee the state’s hunter education and boating safety education programs.
Each of the DNR’s six districts will receive one K9. The canines will be utilized for search and rescue, human tracking, article searches, wildlife detection, and evidence recovery.
“These highly trained and skilled canines, alongside our dedicated DNR Police officers, will serve as a powerful force for good in our state and communities by protecting our natural resources and ensuring the safety of all who call West Virginia home,” Justice said.
The dogs, which are German short and wire haired pointers and Labrador retrievers, are trained in search and rescue.
“The launch of this K9 program marks a significant milestone in our efforts to enhance public safety and protect our natural resources,” said Brett McMillion, state DNR director.
“We’re excited to welcome these canines to the force and we’re grateful to Gov. Justice for getting behind this program and for his continued support of West Virginia’s beautiful natural resources.”
West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Police officers who will serve as handlers will receive extensive training in the coming months.
McMillion also extended his gratitude to the governor for his continued support of the state’s DNR Law Enforcement Section and the pay raise.
“We are grateful to Gov. Justice for his commitment to our WVDNR Police officers and all the ways he recognizes and supports the important work they do,” McMillion said. “This pay raise is long overdue and will help us attract and retain the highly qualified officers we need to protect our state’s natural resources and to keep our citizens safe.”
The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Police, which is the state’s oldest law enforcement agency, celebrated its 125th anniversary in 2022.
“We are an agency built on 125 years of integrity, 125 years of loyal service to the people of West Virginia, and 125 years of pride in who we’ve been and who we’ve become,” said Col. Bobby Cales, chief of the DNR’s Law Enforcement Section.
“We’re thankful for all the ways Gov. Justice supports our agency and the outpouring of support this year for the 126 dedicated men and women who make up the WVDNR Police. They are widely recognized, highly trained and well respected within the ranks of our nation’s fish and game protectors. This raise will go a long way in recognizing them for all the long hours and sacrifices they make for our state,” Cales emphasized.
