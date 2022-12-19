Those early morning workouts are paying off for Greenbrier East's Calvin Roberts.
The junior 285-pounder went undefeated at the Dix Manning Duals Saturday at Shady Spring as the Spartans finished second to Winfield. The Generals defeated Greenbrier East 45-30 in the final match of the day.
Roberts, now 6-0, was named Most Outstanding Wrestler for the upper weights. George Washington's Ben McComas (113 pounds) won the award for the lower weights.
"I'm very excited, very proud," Roberts said. "It's been a crazy week."
What made it crazy?
"Working really hard. Waking up at 5 in the morning," he said. "Mostly cardio during season. I don't want to get heavy lifts in during wrestling season."
Remember, those 5 a.m. sessions are all on his own, in addition to team practices after school.
"He goes in and gets those morning workouts, then he comes in and works out with us," head coach Mark Solak said. "So he puts the extra time in.
"Calvin Roberts just continues to get better and better with time. He's added about 30 pounds to a pretty massive frame already and he's really starting to understand how to use his weight now. He's learned patience, which at heavyweight is a huge thing. When somebody hands you something you've got to take it sometimes, and at heavyweight that's extremely, extremely necessary.
"He's starting to learn when to pull the trigger. If you know when to pull it, you can win, and that's what he did today."
One of Roberts' wins on Saturday was against Colton McCann of Spring Valley. McCann was a top 10 wrestler in 2021 who finished fourth in the state tournament.
Roberts, 24-12 last season and third in Region 3, knows exactly what he wants.
"I want to win a state championship. I want to go undefeated. I don't want to lose another match," he said. "I really have high hopes for this year. This year and my senior year."
The Spartans went 4-1 on the day.
"Today went pretty good. We rolled in the early rounds," Solak said. "I think we used up our best wrestling on Spring Valley (in their first match in the championship pool). Sometimes in wrestling, one kid one way or the other can make a big difference and one or two matches changed the outcome of the final. So we'd have come out victorious, but that happens."
Winfield's only loss so far this season was to four-time reigning Class AA state champion Point Pleasant in last week's Region 4 Duals. Both teams qualified for the West Virginia State Duals Championships set for Feb. 3.
In third place on Saturday was Spring Valley, followed by Riverside, Liberty and Shady Spring.
