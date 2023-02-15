Editor’s note: Jesse Womack is a former teacher, Rotary Foundation Scholar, a Fulbright Fellow, a National Endowment of the Humanities recipient, an American Gathering of Jewish Holocaust Survivors Scholarship recipient, a West Virginia History Hero, and a past president of the Wyoming County Historical Museum Board of Directors.
Last year marked the 85{sup}th{/sup} anniversary of the Walt Disney feature “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” and the company celebrated by giving it blue ribbon treatment on a newly released DVD set.
It is hard for many children – in the age of computer-generated images which began with 1995’s “Toy Story” – to appreciate just how special this movie was at one time. However, without “Snow White,” animated movie history would have surely been different.
Walt Disney was a complex person and many biographies have been written about him. The public image that he and his company carefully crafted are, like many celebrities, very different from the actual lives they led.
Born at the cusp of the 20{sup}th{/sup} century, he had a difficult childhood and was often beaten by his father until he was a teenager. In fact, when his father died after he was already famous, Disney didn’t attend his funeral or send any acknowledgements. He had been forced to miss huge chunks of school, because he delivered newspapers or other goods for his father’s failed business endeavors.
It was his aunts who gave him support as an adolescent to draw cartoons, as he showed tremendous creativity at an early age.
After serving as an ambulance driver during World War I, he returned to the states with a burning desire to start his own artistic studio. With his older brother Roy, who was his best friend, he founded Disney Studios 100 years ago this year.
At first, the brothers struggled; later they moved to Burbank, Calif., to be closer to the motion picture industry. In 1928, they struck gold with the creation of Mickey Mouse and soon the brothers were under contract to provide 10-minute shorts to be shown before the major motion pictures in the cinemas.
Disney realized he was not as skilled as a professional artist and began hiring the best animators he could afford. They, in turn, gradually changed Mickey Mouse’s appearance into a friendlier, good-natured creature and helped develop his sidekick Donald Duck.
It was in the early 1930s that Disney started to ruminate over the idea of a full-length animated feature, but he was met with fierce resistance by those around him. Some said the public would not be interested. Doctors claimed watching a movie cartoon for 90 minutes would cause permanent brain damage.
His brother Roy, who was the financial arm of the company, warned of the cost, but Disney was undeterred.
He chose the Grimm Brothers’ fairy tale “Snow White” because he would not have to buy the rights. The concept quickly fell into difficulty because when drawing the story boards, Disney realized the original story was too short for a full-length motion picture.
Walt Disney then did something he would do for the rest of his life, often to the chagrin of purists; he improvised. He filled gaps with songs sung by the protagonists. He created subplots not in the original stories and sometimes even new characters, the most famous being Thumper in the future film “Bambi.”
The dwarfs in the original story had no names, so Disney and his staff brainstormed about 50 possibilities. He wanted their names to fit their personalities. In the end, he personally chose his seven – out were Burpee and Stinky; in were Dopey and Bashful.
He also assigned one artist to animate each character. He was keenly aware people drew a little differently and he wanted the images to be uniform across the entire film. He did not attend the try-outs for the voice parts, but instead listened to them from an intercom in his office. He did not want one’s physical appearance to effect his judgement. When he heard a voice he liked, he immediately offered the actor a contract.
He selected 18-year-old Adrianna Caselotti as the voice of Snow White because she sounded so innocent. (In her old age, however, she did not speak kindly of Disney.) He used real actors to set for the artists for concept drawings, such as Margery Belcher for Snow White and Louis Hightower for the Prince.
He insisted each frame be individually drawn despite brother Roy’s protests about the costs. It took a group of artists working nine months to produce about 20 minutes worth of film. Disney also insisted in using costly Technicolor, which made reds, greens, and yellows jump off the cinema screen. (This is why Snow White’s dress has yellow.)
Just as Roy predicted, the company ran out of money and was forced to shut down production.
Disney scrambled to find financing; but, during the Great Depression, this proved difficult. Banks were skeptical lenders because no one had ever done this type of project.
In the end, Disney mortgaged the studio to get the needed money. When work resumed, he took a pay cut and, as one might imagine, he was extremely anxious.
“Snow White” was the first and only film in which Disney supervised every frame; his finger prints are all over it.
The film was finished at a cost of $1.5 million 1937 dollars (about $32.5 million today), which was a prodigious cost at the time. But the brothers didn’t need to worry because the film was a monster hit.
At its premiere on Dec. 21, 1937, more than 30,000 people gathered outside the Carthay Circle Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif., to witness the historic event. It was attended by famous movie stars of the day, including Charlie Chaplin, George Burns, Ginger Rogers, Milton Berle, and Shirley Temple.
The film was a commercial and critical success.
With international earnings of more than $8 million (about $165 million today), it held the record of highest-grossing sound film at the time. It is still deemed one of the top box office performers in North America and one of the highest-grossing “traditionally animated” films.
“Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” was also nominated for Best Musical Score in the 1938 Academy Awards and, in 1939, Walt Disney was presented an honorary Oscar for the film.
Walt Disney thus became a household name and forever established himself as the “king of family entertainment” and would use his clout in the future to expand his company to develop a theme park, as well as generate live action family movies.
The company also had a concept no other studio had done. Up until the age of DVDs, Disney re-released movies about every seven years or so in order for a new generation of children to experience the film on the big screen. Therefore, if a film lost money in its genesis, it would become profitable over time.
“Snow White” is sometimes mentioned in high school history books in the chapters covering the Great Depression. I used to urge students to watch it from a different perspective, because it subtly conveys the values of its time that are utilized in the jokes, songs, and even the animation itself.
It can be compared to “Jungle Book,” which does the same with the culture of the 1960s as well as the films of today, such as “Toy Story 4.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.