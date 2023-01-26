Donna Mae Dillon, 70, of Kopperston, W.Va., was called to Heaven on Jan. 16, 2023 at Stonerise, The Brier, in Ronceverte, W.Va.
Donna was born in Welch, W.Va., on Oct. 8, 1952.
She was a lifelong resident of Kopperston.
After graduating from Beckley School of Beauty, she opened and operated her own salon in Oceana, W.Va. She held several jobs after closing her salon, the last being postmistress at the Kopperston Post Office.
A lifelong member of Delilah United Methodist Church in Oceana, she was active in the choir, the women’s circle, served as a youth leader, and directed many Bible schools. Having no children of her own, she had a place in her heart for all children.
Donna had a beautiful singing voice and a wonderful laugh that will be missed by many.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Dillon Jr. and Effie Mae Wall Dillon.
Left to cherish her memory are brothers Rob Dillon (Patty) of Ronceverte, W.Va., and Tim Dillon (Dana) of Midlothian, Texas; nieces and nephews, Jesse Dillon (Candice) of Clintonville, W.Va., Andy Dillon (Jacqueline) of Ennis, Texas, Leighla Dillon of White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., and Emilea Harvey (Nick) of Asbury, W.Va.
She is also survived by five grand nieces and nephews, special cousin Susan Lusk, loving friends Diane and Charla Meadows, Judy and Sam Trent, and Donnie Wooten, several cousins, numerous friends, and a loving church family.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations of sympathy may be made to Delilah United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 518, Oceana, WV 24870.
Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home, in Lewisburg, is in charge of arrangements.
