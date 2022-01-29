While flowers certainly add beauty and a wonderful aroma to wedding ceremonies and receptions, there are other reasons behind their inclusion in such festivities. In ancient Rome, brides carried or wore flower garlands because the Romans believed flowers signified hope, fertility and new beginnings. In the Middle Ages, brides did not carry flowers, but rather strong-smelling spices and herbs. The rationale was that the herbs and spices would drive away bad luck and evil spirits. Flowers also served another practical purpose. In eras when bathing was a luxury, different flowers and herbs helped mask body odors. It wasn’t until the Victorian era, when flowers were used to symbolize romantic love, that they became part of wedding ceremonies, according to Modern Weddings magazine.
Christmas Day is the most popular day to get engaged. According to the 2020 WeddingWire Newlywed Report, more couples who were married in 2019 got engaged on Christmas Day than any other day during the year. Christmas Eve was the second most popular day to pop the question, while the Sunday before Christmas Eve came in fourth (New Year’s Day rounded out the top three). The appeal of Christmastime proposals helped make December the most popular month to get engaged, as more than 19 percent of couples who married in 2019 got engaged in the final month of the year. July proved the second most popular month to pop the question, as 9 percent of couples who wed in 2019 reported getting engaged in July. Tradition still has a place in wedding proposals, as 84 percent of proposers reported asking on bended knee, while 65 percent acknowledged asking parents’ permission prior to popping the question.
Modern weddings are increasingly multicultural affairs. According to The Knot 2019 Real Weddings Study, 51 percent of all couples tying the knot involve partners from a different race or ethnicity or from a different geographic area. Those couples are still incorporating their heritage into their weddings, as 46 percent indicated they wore something with special meaning to their families during their weddings. In addition, the survey found that 38 percent of couples incorporate cultural/ethnic or religious elements into their ceremonies.