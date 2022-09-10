Leonardo DiCaprio has recently made headlines all across the internet for his metronomic pattern of ending relationships once his partner reaches the age of 25.
While the morality of this dating strategy can be debated, it’s ultimately DiCaprio’s preference to make. However, Hollywood has a long and sordid history with powerful men taking advantage of young, naive women.
Take Roman Polanski, a pioneering director who was arrested and charged with drugging and raping a 13-year-old girl in 1977. Polanski was later convicted of lesser charges related to this crime after he took a plea bargain but fled the United States as a fugitive from justice after learning he would still likely face imprisonment. The director would go on to win the Academy Award for Best Director in 2003 for “The Pianist.”
It’s alarming that someone such as Polanski was still platformed so many years later, but it may just further underscore how insular and gate-kept Hollywood truly is. The list of names of those accused of abuse is extensive: Woody Allen, Kevin Spacey, Bill Cosby, Danny Masterson, Bryan Singer. The pattern is indistinguishable.
Then you have the very public sparking of the #MeToo movement as the result of dozens of sexual assault allegations against influential producer Harvey Weinstein. The producer was immediately dismissed from his own production company and expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in late 2017. After this dismissal, he faced criminal charges on at least two counts of indecent sexual assault for which he was convicted.
The fallout following the public exposure of Weinstein and the ignition of the #MeToo movement saw reverberations throughout society. While DiCaprio may not be doing anything explicitly immoral, he is a fellow traveler in a seedier underbelly of Hollywood hedonism that underscores the type of men who turn dreams into nightmares for so many young women. It’s also important to remember to separate the artist from the art or, in this case, the actor from the character. Otherwise, you may find that many of your favorite films will be tainted by this unfortunate industry reality.
