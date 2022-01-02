Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Rain showers early becoming a steady light rain for the afternoon. Morning high of 55F with temps falling to near 45. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Rain mixing with and changing to snow overnight. Low 24F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.